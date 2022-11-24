Yuga Labs and NTS Radio donate $150,000 to expand youth access to music education

Web3 leader and home to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and more, recently announced a partnership with the global music platform to bring these resources to Music Access Miami, an initiative incubated at The Miami Foundation that invests in the youth of Miami by expanding access to music and arts education.

Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, noted:

Bored Ape Yacht Club has had a vital link to music, art, and culture since the very beginning. Our community comes together and thrives where technology and culture intersect to spark creativity.

Millionaire commitment

This donation is part of Yuga's $1 million commitment to support arts and education initiatives in Miami, which was launched with a $300,000 gift to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.

Together with NTS, a platform created by music lovers, for music lovers and dedicated to discovering and supporting new talent, and its Music Access Miami program, they seek to empower diverse youth through the transformative power of music, creating the next generation of imaginative talent.

Today we’re proud to announce that Yuga, alongside the amazing team at @NTSlive, will be donating $150K to support the expansion of access to music programs and education for the youth of Miami. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) November 23, 2022

“Music Access Miami is making a vital contribution by democratizing access to music education for all Miami youth. We are thrilled to partner with NTS Radio for the latest investment in the vibrant future of our hometown,” added Greg Solano, Yuga’s co-founder.

Yuga will celebrate this announcement and more at the BAYC x NTS Radio: Miami Art Week Wrap Party on December 3, where they will match every dollar of food sales generated on-site by the world's first NFT restaurant, Bored and Hungry, plus the base donation of $150K.

Reactions

“Doing something for the local community was a huge driver for this project with Yuga Labs, and supporting musical education through Music Access Miami fits perfectly with our mission to share incredible music with passionate people,” said an NTS spokesperson.

“Yuga Labs’s deep investment in education and arts in Miami is incredibly inspiring and models great corporate citizenship. We’re on a mission to ensure all youth in Miami have access to the transformational power of the arts, and this investment will open a lot of doors for our community,” stated Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation.