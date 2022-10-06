Mary Kay grants scholarship for Latinas who want to be astronauts

The renowned beauty company, as part of its scholarship program for young women in STEAM, recognizes the efforts of those who stand out for their leadership, innovation and determination to obtain recognition in these areas.

Highlighting how women make up just 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math fields, Mary Kay joins the World Space Week celebration to help young women “reach for the stars.”

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science for Mary Kay Inc., stated:

More young women gaining access to STEAM education leads to an increase in women embracing careers in those fields. In turn, this provides access to more equal opportunities for women, narrows the gender pay gap, bolsters economies, and eliminates bias in scientific and related fields.

Dreamers

Through this initiative, Mary Kay highlights examples such as Colombian Ivanna Hernández, an aspiring astronomer and aerospace enthusiast who was the winner of the Young Women in STEAM scholarships and received a second scholarship to further her education to launch her dream of becoming the first Latin American woman astronaut to go to Mars.

Mary Kay's promo image on World Space Week. Photo: Mary Kay Inc.

“Young women in Colombia have very little access to STEAM education, especially in the aerospace field. By bringing awareness to the program and pursuing my passion to go to space, I hope to bring more opportunities to young women in Colombia who are interested in seeking higher education and careers in STEAM areas. The best solutions are achieved when you have a diverse team capable of noticing all the flaws that a problem or design raises. Because women have different social backgrounds and specific needs, our contribution complements and fills gaps that have been overlooked for years,” said Hernández.

For her part, Gildea added: “Every day, through innovation and science, women around the world are solving some of the most complex problems — but there’s more to be done to recognize their contributions, provide them a voice and increase their representation in STEAM fields.”

About Mary Kay

One of the pioneers in breaking down employment barriers for women, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: To enrich women's lives. That dream grew into a multi-billion dollar company with a sales team made up of millions of independent members in nearly 40 countries.

Mary Kay is proud to continue its commitment to providing educational opportunities for young women around the world by investing in their future and witnessing their studies in the STEAM field.