HACU 2022-23 leadership cohort.
Seeking to increase diversity. Photo: Pixabay.

HACU Leadership Academy announces its 2022-23 scholars

There are 39 selected to be part of the fourth cohort of their program.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 07, 2022

In an effort to increase diverse representation in senior and executive positions in higher education, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) introduced the new Leadership Academy Fellows.

Programming

Grant recipients will participate in a variety of leadership development activities focused on higher education institutions, with a special emphasis on those institutions serving Hispanics and emerging HSIs.

Lasting one year, the program includes the following seminars:

  • Virtual orientation on September 21, 2022.
  • The first seminar will be held in October 2022 in conjunction with the 36th Annual HACU Conference.
  • The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2023, at the HACU National Capitol Forum.
  • The third seminar will take place at an international seminar to be held in the spring or summer of 2023.

Support 

Current and former presidents, chancellors, and senior administrators are part of the Academy's faculty, a group that brings more than 100 years of combined experience in various public and private higher education organizations.

In addition, the Academy is supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Capital One, and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in awarding scholarships to selected recipients.

The organization states:

Mentorship with a university president is a key component, as well as the development of a special project designed to have an impact at the Fellow’s current institution.

To see the complete list of beneficiaries, click here.

About HACU

Founded in 1986, HACU represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts in the U.S.

Located in San Antonio, Texas, it is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI).

For more information on HACU Leadership Academy/The Leadership Academy click here.

TAGS

