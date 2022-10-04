Amazon Web Services (AWS) chooses DexCare for its Health Equity Initiative

Through this initiative, a $40 million three-year commitment, AWS offers credits and personalized technical expertise to select organizations around the world that want to use its services to improve health outcomes and equity.

Derek Streat, CEO of DexCare, stated:

Access to care is a key factor exacerbating systemic disparities, and solving this access challenge is our north star at DexCare.

Its efforts are especially concentrated in any of the following areas:

Increase access to health services for diverse communities.

Address the social determinants of health.

Leverage data to promote more equitable and inclusive care systems.

Improving access to health

DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on access to health care, has been selected to participate in the initiative to coincide with the launch of its new Location for Equitable Access feature, a tool designed for the 21.6% of the non-English speaking population

This new feature, in addition to offering a more inclusive service, enables digital care providers to reach more patients and increase access to healthcare in diverse populations across the country, starting with Hispanic ones.

“DexCare virtual care and Localization Feature enables health systems to meet patients in diverse communities before a patient’s condition worsens and leads to expensive emergent care. Health systems will then have the ability to allocate costly emergency care resources to other areas of care, which will inevitably create a more optimized and sustainable health system,” notes DexCare.

Persistent Disparities

According to information socialized by DexCare, almost 1 in 5 Americans, increasingly diverse, lives in a rural area, areas that face a crisis of access to medical care due to lack of infrastructure.

“Since 2005, 182 rural hospitals have closed, contributing to the healthcare disparities between rural and urban populations,” is pointed out.

The organization highlights how, between 1999 and 2019, these disparities tripled, a phenomenon that led to people in rural areas experiencing higher rates of heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, stroke, and suicide.

“AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood. Cloud technology can help address the inequities in global health that have been amplified by the pandemic. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping DexCare and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes,” expressed Maggie Carter, lGlobal Lead, Social Impact at AWS.

AWS Intervention

With the resources allocated by AWS, DexCare will be able to develop a system where all patients can access and pay for the best medical experience to prevent, treat and cure diseases.

Specifically, it will do so through the creation of dynamic, personalized dashboards that will be used by health systems across the country to measure, track, and trend progress toward greater access for medically diverse communities.

“Together with AWS, we can empower health systems as stewards of equitable care for the entire community. Connecting these systems to digital data-driven solutions will optimize clinical and operational resources, address clinician burnout, and deliver the highest quality and most affordable patient care,” said Streat.

About DexCare

Incubated in Providence, one of the largest health systems in the country, DexCare's core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across lines of attention.

The platform appeals to commercially insured, high-value consumers by providing a highly recognizable, fully digitized and unified experience, while extending existing investments in EMR, caregiver and health system brands.