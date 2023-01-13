Foundations sponsored by Mary Kay Inc. give millions to women's causes around the world

Over the course of 2022, the iconic women's beauty firm, in partnership with the various organizations it sponsors globally, allocated more than $3 million to empower women.

“When Mary Kay Ash, legendary businesswoman and philanthropist, opened her business in 1963, she dreamed of empowering women internationally through entrepreneurship, innovation, hard work, and giving back. Nearly 60 years later, Mary Kay employees, Independent Beauty Consultants, and members of the global community keep her dream alive through generous contributions to four company-sponsored foundations delivering impactful support to women and their families in need,” stresses the company.

Paying forward

The foundations that Mary Kay sponsors contributed in 2022 as follows:

Cancers Affecting Women

In the U.S., the Mary Kay Ash Foundation (MKAF) funded 37 cancer researchers conducting groundbreaking research against cancers affecting women.

43% of MKAF cancer research projects are led by women; 100% of clinical trials are women-led.

MKAF funded nearly $1.7 million in grants for cancers affecting women.

Gender-based Violence

MKAF funded nearly $1.4 million in grants supporting services for women survivors of domestic violence.

MKAF supported 4 local domestic violence shelters in North Texas providing women seeking help with vital resources and safety.

In collaboration with Mary Kay, MKAF supported global partners committed to end violence against women and girls, including CARE and UN Trust Fund. Together, MKAF partners completed over 550 projects around the world.

Instituto Mary Kay and Mary Kay Brazil received the Silver Award for the Red Cross Campaign “Campanha Sinal Vermelho Contra a Violência Doméstica” at ABEVD Associação Brasileira das Empresas de Venda Direta (Brazil DSA) Anual Congress.

In Canada, the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 each to 16 domestic violence shelters across Canada, totaling $160,000.

Mary Kay Ash Foundation funded domestic and international cancer research efforts in support of eliminating cancers affecting women. Photo: Mary Kay Inc.

Women and Their Families

Mary Kay China and its company-sponsored programs and fund have provided support through the following efforts:

Mary Kay Women’s Entrepreneurship Program: In cooperation with China Women’s Development Foundation, interest-free revolving loans were provided to four women entrepreneur initiatives in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Ningxia, and Jilin. The initiatives directly benefited 133 women by increasing their annual per capita income by RMB 20,000 yuan. Young Women’s Future Fund: In cooperation with Adream Foundation, the Young Women’s Future Fund remaining balance will be used to build four Mary Kay Dream Classrooms in Jiangxi to enhance girls’ literacy education. Mary Kay China Charity Program:

Since March 2022, the Mary Kay China Charity Program has allocated 1,049,800 yuan to provide protective materials and living supplies to 73 communities in 15 cities as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Also, thanks to the joint efforts of Mary Kay China and its Beauty Consultants, the "Smile 1000" project raised funds for 112 cleft-lip repair surgeries in 2022. To date, Mary Kay China has raised funds for 991 surgeries and is on track to achieve the goal of 1,000 smiles in 2023.

By May, 1,391 Beauty Consultant volunteers had delivered 331 beauty lessons to 9,147 women.

The foundation's full reports can be viewed here.