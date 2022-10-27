Dates announced for 2022 National Veterans Small Business Week

The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the launch of a new edition of this initiative that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of veteran-owned small businesses.

SBA’s Administrator, Isabel Casillas Guzmán, stated:

Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation’s call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation’s economy.

Programming

Through both, virtual and in-person programming, resource partners and local organizations across the country will highlight various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey for veteran small business owners and extend agency support to this critical community in hybrid formats.

Topics that will be covered include:

Transition assistance

Business training

Government contracting

Disaster assistance and access to capital resources

Currently, there are more than 100 virtual events that are free and open to the public.

“This week, and every week, the U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses,” added Casillas Guzmán.

"The U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses." - @SBAIsabel https://t.co/MR9lNv4B3q pic.twitter.com/aPb3bIIZxx — SBA (@SBAgov) October 27, 2022

About National Veterans Small Business Week

It is an event that honors, connects, and empowers service members (including National Guard and Reserves), veterans, and military spouses, entrepreneurs, and business owners (past, present, and future).

Completing its ninth year, the NVSBW raises awareness of veteran small business ownership and encourages communities to support their military and veteran-owned businesses.

Earlier this month, the SBA announced additional funding opportunities for community organizations to create targeted, impactful programs and expand access to SBA resources to support veteran entrepreneurs.

Reactions

“As a military spouse and a business owner, the SBA has been very supportive, and my local Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) has been instrumental in the growth of my practice and in helping me to develop as an entrepreneur. This national week is an important reminder of the resources available to the military community that can help take their business to the next level,” said Terra Smith, owner of DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services.

“Through National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA showcases how veterans apply skills and traits developed in the military, such as problem-solving, flexibility, and resilience, to their successful small businesses. Our ‘Lunch and Learn’ live webinar series will feature key topics of interest to Veteran and Military Spouse owners including Becoming Lender Ready, Social Media Planning, and Government Contracting,” noted Mark L. Scott, Director of the VBOC at Mississippi State University.