Registration is open for the USHCC Legislative Summit

The 2023 United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Legislative Summit, which offers a wide range of innovative opportunities to promote access to technical assistance needed by Latino entrepreneurs, will take place at a time when the businesses of these communities, key drivers of the American economy, are rebuilding.

Empowering entrepreneurs

Seeking to connect U.S. Hispanic business leaders with elected officials from both sides of the aisle in a bipartisan effort to influence legislative change, the summit presents a platform where business owners can connect to help make the economy grow and their businesses scale.

“At the USHCC, our mission is to promote the growth, development, and interests of more than five million Hispanic-owned businesses that contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. This is a topic that transcends political parties. When our businesses succeed, jobs are created, the economy grows stronger, we have better goods and services, and we are more competitive globally,” reads USHCC's website.

2023 USHCC Legislative Summit

The USHCC, along with its corporate partners, chambers of commerce, and respective constituencies, offers its resources and expertise to advocate for strategic policies that lead to growth for Hispanic businesses and enable them to revitalize the economy.

The organization also works to position Hispanics in roles of power, both in government and in corporations, providing the necessary access to capital and technical assistance.

Register today for the 2023 USHCC Legislative Summit which will take place from March 20-22, 2023, at the InterContinental - The Wharf in Washington, D.C. This year, our 2023 USHCC Legislative Summit will be held in-person. https://t.co/FgEPmfKME6 pic.twitter.com/AyaGedF2uJ — USHCC (@USHCC) January 18, 2023

Navigating politics

The USHCC emphasizes the development and approval of policies that promote the growth of Latino businesses require unity, participation, and strategic bipartisan collaboration.

It also invites small business owners, corporate executives, and members of the House to join and have their voices heard in Washington between Monday, March 20, and Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“It was founded on the notion that the success of the American economy is inextricably linked to the success of the Hispanic business community. We believe that, when leaders in government and corporate America craft policies that empower America’s five million Hispanic-owned businesses, everyone benefits and our economic power evolves. This year, we will convene leaders in business, government, and the corporate sectors to discuss the public policy priorities and actions of Hispanic business with the intent to create and influence the greatest impact,” stressed USHCC.