UnidosNow Appoints New Executive Director

UnidosNow’s board of directors recently announced that the organization’s associate executive director, Cintia Elenstar, has been promoted to executive director.

This announcement follows the retirement of Luz Corcuera. Elenstar has been with UnidosNow since 2019 and has been prepared to take on this role as part of a board-led succession plan over the past 3 years.

Kelly Kirschner, UnidosNow board chair, said “We are excited to welcome Cintia as executive director of UnidosNow, an ideal match given her entrepreneurial spirit and servant leadership style, evidenced in her unique care for our students and families.”

“During her years at UnidosNow, Cintia has already shown a fierce commitment to our mission, and continues to improve our programs and processes, supporting our communities through her tireless efforts. Under her leadership, UnidosNow will continue to grow in its ability to empower area Latinos to achieve their American dream," she added.

UnidosNow is a non-profit that helps the Hispanic/Latine community in the Sarasota and Manatee areas, “through education, integration and civic engagement.”

During her time at UnidosNow, Elenstar has helped the organization navigate challenges and innovate. She adapted the Future Leadership Academy program to an online format at the beginning of the pandemic and started the College Completion program.

This program gives resources to the alumni of UnidosNow programs to help them complete college. These resources include mentorship, career exploration, and assistance with financial aid.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to lead such a dedicated team, and to expand and enhance the impact of UnidosNow. I look forward to continuing to serve and empower the fast-growing Hispanic/Latinx community in our region," said Elenstar.

She is originally from Argentina before coming to Southwest Central Florida in 2012. In Argentina, she was the owner of a travel company that she grew from just herself to a team of 25 people.

Elenstar joined UnidosNow as the Program Manager in 2019. Before starting there, she was the Education Administrator at the Naples Botanical Garden, taught English as a second language, and worked as a legal assistant supervisor in a Public Defender's Office.

She earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Sustainability Management from St. Petersburg College. She also has certifications in sustainability and ESOL teaching.