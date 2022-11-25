Study reveals that after the pandemic the population increased their interest in TV and online shopping

According to a report by the digital media analysis firm DoubleVerify, published by Forbes, 55% of the world's consumers currently spend more time consuming television content than before the health emergency, arguing, in addition to health reasons, that the cost of living became higher.

Likewise, the study revealed that 5 out of 10 people globally make more purchases online than before the pandemic.

[ad]

Key findings

The report, aimed at supporting advertisers to adapt their advertising strategies to this new reality, consulted almost 17,000 people and highlighted the following results:

55% of the people consulted have subscribed to streaming services in the last year, a figure that reaches 72% in Latin America.

Consumers punish “Fake News.” 61% say they are less likely to buy or use a brand again if they see it advertised alongside content that is prone to misinformation.

The platform highlighted that these changes are due to the evolution in the perception of consumers regarding advertisers, something that the latter can take advantage of by understanding the potential of recent changes.

“To take advantage of this opportunity, brands must develop their advertising strategies, meeting their audiences on the sites where they consume content and focusing on relevant and engaging ads in the context that also safeguards their reputation as a brand,” highlighted DoubleVerify.