Introducing LEDA Legal: a program promoting diverse access to top law schools

Created by Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), a national nonprofit that promotes the diversification of top-tier universities, businesses, and civic organizations, LEDA Legal is out to empower rising leaders and promote more diverse perspectives in law.

Designed to boost the numbers of low-income and underrepresented students attending top-tier law schools across the country, LEDA Legal focuses on helping high-achieving participants explore legal careers, navigate the application process, apply, and ultimately gain admission to the best law schools in the country.

Troy McKenzie, NYU Law Dean, stated:

I’m delighted that we are a founding law school partner of LEDA Legal. It’s critical that we expand access to the legal profession, and by supporting students from under-resourced backgrounds, LEDA Legal can play an important role in achieving that objective.

Get to know: LEDA Legal

The eight-month program recently introduced its inaugural cohort, which is comprised of LEDA Scholars, Career Fellows, and Alumni — all of whom were chosen in a selective and holistic application process.

The Advance Testing (AT) Foundation, a founding partner of LEDA and creator of Trials — the most selective full-scholarship pre-law program in the country — will also select and teach an additional group of participants for LEDA Legal.

LEDA Legal participants will receive intensive preparation for law school, including rigorous LSAT preparation provided by AT and additional support from LEDA in developing their applications. NYU Law School, Harvard Law School, and Yale Law School will lead academic and professionally-focused workshops and panels for the cohort throughout the program.

“This program utilizes a cohort model, which will allow prospective students to build their applications in a supportive community that provides them with crucial guidance and resources. I’m excited to see LEDA participants connect with one another throughout their time together and beyond,” said Kristi Jobson, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Chief Admissions Officer at Harvard Law School.

The Advantage Testing Foundation will also serve as a continuing partner with LEDA Legal and provide expert preparation for the LSAT, a critical component of law school applications.

Announcing LEDA Legal, our newest initiative!

It aims to help members of the LEDA Community explore legal careers, navigate the application process, and gain admission to the best law schools in the nation.

More details in our full press release: https://t.co/RCG9FQyr7i — LEDA (@LEDA_Scholars) February 7, 2023

Reacting to LEDA Legal

“Many of our Scholars develop a deep interest in studying law and in pursuing a career in the legal sector, as the field presents a path to advocate for their communities and to create truly lasting societal change. We are thrilled that LEDA Legal will empower these rising leaders and advance more diverse schools of thought in one of the most competitive industries in our society,” said David Garza, LEDA executive director.

Miriam Ingber, Associate Dean in Offices of Admissions and Financial Aid at Yale, spoke of the institution's excitement for taking part.

“Yale Law School is thrilled to work with LEDA as part of our deep commitment to lowering barriers to access. Law schools and the legal profession are strengthened when students from all backgrounds are members of our communities.”

“With LEDA’s uniquely effective support, and an education and a degree from a leading law school, talented and motivated students can grow into influential leaders poised to serve the public good,” added Arun Alagappan, president and founder of the Advantage Testing Foundation.

Get to know: LEDA

Founded in 2003, Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) empowers a community of exceptional young leaders from low-resource backgrounds by supporting their higher education and career success to create a more inclusive and equitable country.