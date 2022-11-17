SBA invites people to buy on 'Small Business Saturday'

Isabella Casillas Guzmán, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) urged Americans to “shop small” this holiday season.

Casillas Guzmán stated:

As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season.

About Small Business Saturday

Created by American Express, it's a day dedicated to supporting local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and improve communities across the country.

Co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011, this year will be the 13th edition.

According to data from this credit company, during Small Business Saturday 2021 total spending reached $23.3 billion.

One year ago today, @POTUS signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness. Thanks to his leadership, small businesses stand to benefit from billions of dollars that will be spent to rebuild our communities. https://t.co/oPaWXdK3dI — Isabel Guzman (@SBAIsabel) November 15, 2022

“We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion,” added Casillas Guzmán.

The SBA also highlighted the Biden Administration's work to empower small businesses through the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of the entity's financial aid programs, noting the impressive number of 8.5 million new businesses, plus than any similar period on record.

To learn more about SBA programs and services, and to find an office near you, click here.