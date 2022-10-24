Carolina Barcenas nominated for the UN Women Rise and Raise Others Award

Barcenas, who was recently named Head of Data Science at Airbnb Inc., highlighted in her LinkedIn account:

It is an honor to be in the company of such amazing women, and it is delightful to see so many Latina nominees: Gretel Perera, Pilar Manchón, PhD and Rocio Medina!

Equity Award

This recognition, given to women for their commitment and enthusiasm in empowering others towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, highlights contributions in the following categories:

End of poverty

Good health and wellness

Quality education

Gender equality

Industrial innovation and infrastructure

Inequality reduction

Climate Action and Peace

Justice and institutional development

“The award nominees share passion, experiences, expertise, talent and skills. They are restless, change the status quo, push boundaries, build social connections, establish friendships, support each other and build communities. We celebrate the generous dedication of women helping other women in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same,” highlighted UN Women.

Gender equality is everyone’s business. ♂️=♀️ Here's how you can do your part! #UNDay pic.twitter.com/z32eN8dTBu — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 24, 2022

Barcenas's career

She is a seasoned senior technology executive whose work has enabled the organizations she has served to transform divisions to accelerate innovation, incubate AI products, manage risk in e-commerce portfolios, help design platforms to support artificial intelligence, and develop strategies.

With cross-functional skills and executive management experience in big data, data science, machine learning, policy and operations, prototyping, and early product incubation, Barcenas is an inspirational and transformational leader with a track record of building elite teams and getting results.

Carolina Barcenas, Head of Platform Data Science at Airbnb Inc. Graphic: UN Women USA.

Likewise, the member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), has special recognition in the industry thanks to her deep experience in translating large amounts of data into relevant business knowledge for the creation of strategies.

You can vote until October 25 by clicking here. The award ceremony will take place at the MAKERS 2022 Conference on the morning of October 26.