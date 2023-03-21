A volunteer and corporate donations solution was launched

WizeHive, a leading provider of software that facilitates philanthropic giving and social impact, recently announced the merger with WeHero, a leading provider of high-impact workplace volunteer and employee engagement solutions.

Carl Guarino, CEO of WizeHive, stated:

Companies are putting a greater focus on programs that drive employee engagement through social impact, yet no single solution enables the full range of giving and volunteer opportunities in a way that drives sustained employee participation and engagement.

Technology at the Service of Philanthropy

While WeHero designs, plans and executes corporate volunteering, team building and employee engagement experiences that create social impact, WizeHive provides cloud-based solutions to help mission-driven organizations optimize and accelerate that same impact.

Combining WeHero's engagement strategies and event management with WizeHive's solutions for employee giving, matchmaking and self-service volunteer opportunities offered through its Bright Funds platform will create a 'giving flyer' that can not only help increase employee giving, but also lead to increased program participation and greater social impact and engagement benefits.

“WeHero has a reputation for delivering truly engaging and effective volunteer events. Together, WizeHive and WeHero can help clients achieve and maximize their twin objectives of employee engagement and social impact,” added Guarino.

WizeHive has long stood out as a leader in facilitating grants and other app-driven donations through its ZengineTM platform.

Following the acquisition of Bright Funds in 2021, allowing it to expand its solutions to include a platform that enables employee donations, employer matching, and self-service volunteer opportunities, the addition of WeHero will deepen the firm's total offering for corporations with a focus on driving employee engagement through select on-site or remote volunteer experiences.

“WeHero’s mission is to empower the world to change the world. We started this journey by building a world-class volunteer and engagement solution. The combination of WeHero and WizeHive will create a leading end-to-end solution for corporate giving and volunteerism empowering more companies and people to generate impact,” stressed Ben Sampson, CEO and Co-Founder of WeHero.

For his part, co-founder Andy VandenBerg, underlined: “We are thrilled to partner with WizeHive not only to bring a more powerful solution to clients but ultimately a seamless way to integrate and measure all of their social impact activities on one platform.”