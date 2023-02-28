Sinclair Broadcast Group and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) team up for mental health

The new partnership between the diversified media company and NAMI, America's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness through advocacy, education, support and public awareness, presents ‘Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope,’ an initiative focused on young adults.

Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Broadcast, stated:

A recent study conducted by NAMI found 1 in 4 teens have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Our hope is by opening the dialogue around mental health, we can challenge assumptions and eradicate the stigma of seeking help, potentially saving lives.

About the Campaign

‘Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope’ will be supported by public service campaigns on Sinclair television stations and on the Tennis Channel network to connect viewers with local NAMI affiliates for resources and information.

In addition to a town hall special, hosted by Liz Bonis, WKRC health reporter, with information on mental health awareness, which will air on Sinclair television stations and on their respective sites, National Desk (TND) and the local content hubs, in partnership with NAMI, will produce content for broadcast within the stations' newscasts.

Spelling and addressing 'Mental Health.' Photo: Pixabay

In addition, Sinclair stations will also feature interviews with NAMI Chief Medical Officer Ken Duckworth, M.D., author of “You're Not Alone: NAMI's Guide to Navigating Mental Health, Featuring Expert Advice and Wisdom from Real People and Families.”

“A mental health crisis that was already at alarming levels, particularly among young people, has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. NAMI is grateful to partners like Sinclair Broadcast Group that will help raise awareness on a national scale around issues like the importance of getting care early in life,” stressed Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., NAMI CEO.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares mobilizes the assets of the Sinclair Broadcast Group to support various community and charitable efforts through financial assistance, volunteerism and awareness on important issues through Sinclair's media platforms.