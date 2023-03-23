2nd season of ‘Dreaming in Color: Creating New Narratives in Leadership’ arrives

The Bridgespan Group recently announced the arrival of new episodes of the space set in 2022 and hosted by Darren Isom, a partner from the firm's San Francisco office.

The podcast is defined as a space for leaders of color to share how they have harnessed their unique assets, skills, and rich experiences to demonstrate excellence, drive impact, and develop a definition of success in the social sector that is candid, inclusive, and community-based.

Isom noted:

This season deepens the conversations we began last year with a broader set of voices joining the chorus, exploring the compelling themes teed up in the first season but from many more vantage points.

New Guests

From production they point out that the new season of ‘Dreaming in Color,’ which has a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts, explores how the professional trajectories of the guests have been shaped by their identities, including their personal and community backgrounds, religious beliefs, maternity, and more.

Isom, who has roots in New Orleans and experience as a Black queer leader in the social sector, invites listeners to “embrace these leaders’ ingenuity, learn from their wisdom and wit, reflect on their words with authenticity and humor, and listen with the intent to collectively strive to do better.”

Available on multiple podcast platforms, the first episode of Dreaming in Color with Simran Jeet Singh, educator, activist, author, and keynote speaker at the recent 2023 South by Southwest Conference, is now on.

Dreaming in Color season 2 episodes will be released every Thursday for 8 consecutive weeks.

Other guests, in order of appearance, are:

Mary Annaïse Heglar, climate writer, co-creator and co-host of the Hot Take podcast and newsletter, and self-proclaimed daughter of the South (March 30)

Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO, Voto Latino (April 6)

Kalia Abiade, vice president of programs, Pillars Fund (April 13)

Sharif El-Mekki, CEO, The Center for Black Educator Development (April 20)

F. Javier Torres-Campos, anti-racist philanthropic leader (April 27)

Bridgit Antoinette Evans, CEO, Pop Culture Collaborative (May 4)

Takema Robinson, founder and CEO, Converge (May 11)

“It was a privilege to speak with these brilliant leaders, each of whom embodies what it means to engage in this work from a place of joy and with an unwavering commitment to and love for the communities they serve. These leaders are a much-needed reminder that there is a community of beautiful minds leading us to the more equitable future we seek. There’s a steep journey ahead, for sure, but we’re in excellent, capable, and loving hands,” added Isom.

About Bridgespan

The Bridgespan Group is a global nonprofit organization that partners with social change organizations, philanthropists, and impact investors to make the world more equal and just.

Bridgespan's services include strategic advisory and consulting, sourcing and due diligence, as well as leadership team support.