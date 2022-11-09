Bacardi USA allies with FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management Help

"Future Proof" is the name of this initiative that seeks to empower the hotel industry for the future with tools that will allow hospitality professionals to stand out in their work behind the bars.

Bacardi, a family-owned company, has joined the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) to continue expanding its commitment to creating positive impact and opportunities within the industry.

The program

The program, certified by the Chaplin School and developed in collaboration with award-winning members of the bar industry, and endorsed by Bacardi U.S.A., was launched through a collaboration between three of the most recognized names in the bar industry:

Steve Schneider, global bar operator.

Claire Sprouse, one of the strongest advocates for sustainability in the spirits space.

Jim Meehan, cocktail philosopher.

“Future Proof” summarizes the knowledge and experience of these experts to offer program participants exceptional tools to achieve success.

Adrian Biggs, Advocacy Director at Bacardi North America, stated:

We worked with the industry’s best to create Future Proof to enable anyone who has dreamed of a career in hospitality to get the right start for a successful career as a bartender.

The curriculum is divided into two segments:

Future Proof Digital – Includes introductory modules covering serving, cocktail history, bar tools and techniques, ingredient preparation, spirits production, and classic cocktail recipes. Future Proof Live – An in-person module to be rolled out across the country with a curriculum featuring prominent members of the local bar community.

Upon completion of the live and digital curriculum, students will receive their Future Proof Bar Training Certificate Program from FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

We’re back with our 3rd edition of #ShakeYourFuture in Italy, in Milan, Rome, Turin, & now Naples. Our program gives unemployed young adults a life-changing opportunity to train as professional bartenders, opening the door to an exciting career. Learn more:https://t.co/Nu75uCrQVs pic.twitter.com/LEaMTSJTE7 — Bacardi Limited (@BacardiLimited) October 20, 2022

Background

Thanks to a $5 million donation from Bacardi, in February 2020 the two organizations created the Bacardi Center of Excellence, which has a mission to inspire and educate the hospitality community on entrepreneurship and more.

In addition to establishing a beverage curriculum and fostering collaboration opportunities, this alliance also provides financial assistance to students.

“Bartenders are the backbone of our industry and we’re thrilled to continue delivering meaningful learning platforms that open up opportunities in our industry through the ongoing partnership between Bacardi and the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management,” added Biggs.

Bacardi highlights the October 2022 US employment report, which notes that the leisure and hospitality sector has been the largest contributor to recent employment figures, adding an average of 78,000 jobs per month so far this year.

“As the fourth largest academic institution in the U.S., FIU is committed to education that opens doors on every level, and thanks to this incredible partnership with Bacardi, we are able to expand our role as educators of current and future leaders and professionals in the hospitality industry,” stressed Brian Connors, Founding Director of the Bacardi Center of Excellence, and professor at FIU Chaplin School.

Enrollment in the program is now open for a fee of $99. Click here to sign up.