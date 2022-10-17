LIVE STREAMING
Incubator meeting at Tech Alpharetta.
They constantly support ways to grow the technology. Photo: @TechAlpharetta.

Tech Alpharetta introduces its Women's Forum STEAM Mentoring Program

The organization partnered with the Fulton County Schools Innovation Academy.

Manuel Herrera
October 17, 2022

The nonprofit organization that helps the city of Alpharetta promote leadership in technological innovation recently announced the official launch of its initiative.

Designed by Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum co-chairs Sunita Arora, COO of Medicus IT, and David Fisher, CEO of Morgan Stanley and member of the Tech Alpharetta Board of Directors, this STEAM mentoring program connects executive women from technology with high school students for regular tutoring sessions at their schools.

Arora stated:

Our program’s goal is to help to inspire more girls to pursue careers in STEAM.

STEAM Mentoring was piloted in the spring of 2022 at the Fulton County Schools’ Innovation Academy High School in Alpharetta, under the supervision of Pam Whitlock, High School IT Chair.

The initiative was so successful that Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum decided to expand the size of the program and officially launched it at the school in August 2022. Mentors for the program for the 2022-2023 school year include executives from Fiserv, Jackson Healthcare, Morgan Stanley, Scientific Games, Surgical Information Systems, Teledyne, Verint, and Verizon.

“The gender gap has persisted in technology. By providing female technology executive role models to mentor students, we hope to show them the diversity of career options available in the STEAM fields, while providing them each with a trusted female guide,” added Arora.

For his part, Fisher pointed out: “We’re growing the program slowly and mindfully as we develop best practices, including monthly mentoring sessions at the school, along with company site visits. Morgan Stanley’s IT team is also building an app for the program, enabling us to scale the number of participants and schools the program can serve.”

About Tech Alpharetta

Established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta, it is the first independent non-profit 501(c)(6) organization in Georgia today.

Tech Alpharetta, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of its top technology companies, technology thought leadership events for area technology executives, the Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a thriving tech startup incubator that is home to dozens of tech startups.

