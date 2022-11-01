Sofía Vergara and other stars join St. Jude's annual Thanks and Giving campaign

Christmas seems to come in a special way for the families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, who this year will benefit from annual fundraising through donations made by consumers, both online and in physical stores.

With the support of well-known brands such as Chili's, Dominos, Best Buy and others, who are joined by celebrity friends, this season's novelty comes with the launch of "Winter Wonderland,” a virtual store that will offer consumers across the country a immersive experience to shop for items from the St. Jude winter collection, play games to unlock exclusive offers, and learn more about the St. Jude mission.

Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), noted:

It's the time of year when our membership community comes together to reflect and to convene those around us to our mission of saving lives, so that we can continue to conduct research and provide vital treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

19th anniversary

This year's campaign pays tribute to the St. Jude Foundation created by American artist Danny Thomas, who used his fame to raise funds to realize his dream of creating a children's research hospital to treat children for free. Today, that work is carried out by his sons Marlo, Tony and Terre.

“Together, with the support of these caring and generous celebrities and numerous donors around the world, the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be able to enjoy this holiday season knowing that so many people are watching out for them,” said Marlo Thomas, Director of National Relations for St. Jude.

Thomas was joined by actress Sofía Vergara, singer Luis Fonsi, and TV personality Michael Strahan, as well as Chip and Joanna Gaines, the new St. Jude ambassadors.

“Children hold a very special place in my heart, just as my father felt. I see a lot of courage and strength and an amazing ability to joyfully enjoy the face of such adversity. And your donation during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a gesture of compassion and generosity that will become part of the holiday memories these children and their families will cherish forever,” added Thomas.

Public participation

By participating in St. Jude Thanks and Giving, consumers help the organization provide children with cutting-edge treatments not covered by health insurance, at no cost to families.

Click here to learn more and support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this holiday season.

We’re honored to be supporting @StJude Children’s Research Hospital this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Our daughter, Ella, designed this limited edition t-shirt to help raise awareness & funds for the kids at St. Jude. Order yours here: https://t.co/TTKv2U14fv pic.twitter.com/S2egk0vZlP — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) September 1, 2022

Reactions

“It is a great privilege to lend my voice to help spread the word about the life-saving work taking place at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Join me this holiday season and support the children of St. Jude. Together, we can make a big difference and thus bring hope to families across the country and around the world,” said Sofía Vergara.

“Research and treatments at St. Jude are helping children around the world. Please join me this holiday season by making a donation to St. Jude. Your support will give hope to children in your city and around the world,” noted Luis Fonsi.

“The mission and work of St. Jude are very important to me. I have had the privilege of meeting so many amazing St. Jude kids, and I can say that every donation brings hope to these families. I am honored to be an ambassador for St. Jude, and I hope you will join me in supporting the incredible work that goes on at the hospital day in and day out,” said Michael Strahan.