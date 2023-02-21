The Colgate Women's Games return and will double the value of the scholarships

Seeking that athletes develop their academic potential and continue their education through scholarship competitions, the start of these athletic challenges was announced.

In addition to introducing ShopRite as its new sponsor and announcing a doubling in the value of the scholarships for the winners, Colgate-Palmolive, which covers all costs, stresses that the Games are free.

Paula S. Davis, chief communications officer of Colgate-Palmolive, stated:

The Colgate Women’s Games brings our company purpose to life in an incredibly uplifting and powerful way, promoting health and wellness, celebrating teamwork and supporting brighter futures.

About the Colgate Women's Games

Created in 1974 by legendary Brooklyn track trainer, the late Fred Thompson, and supported since its inception by Colgate-Palmolive, this women's track and field competition is noted for:

Attracting thousands of female competitors, from elementary school to college, and beyond

Promote the transformative power of athletics, mentoring and education

Athletes can win one of more than 100 educational scholarships awarded each year, in denominations of $2,000, $1,000, and $500 based on the order of finish in the series

In total, the games have awarded more than 5,000 scholarships throughout their history.

Colgate Women Games promo logo. Graphic: Colgate-Palmolive.

“We are especially excited this year as we increase the scholarship awards, expand our outreach with our supporters at ShopRite and involve Colgate people in all aspects of this amazing competition. We are looking forward to our best season yet!” added Davis.

The competition, which is recognized for having become an incubator for the development of athletic talent with hundreds of athletes who have competed at the highest level in national and international championships, supports the search of thousands of women to pursue successful careers at the hands of sports.

Competition Details

This year, the series will be held outdoors and will include two preliminary matches and a semifinal matchup that will determine who will compete for educational scholarships and trophies in the final series.

All girls grade 1 and above who are enrolled and attending school, as well as women in college and beyond, are eligible to participate in two events at each preliminary meet.

Medals and ribbons are awarded to the top finishers of each event in the preliminary matches, and trophies and medals are awarded to the semifinalists.

These are the key dates:

March 25 and April 1, 2023: Registration days at Queens College, Fitzgerald Gymnasium, Queens, New York. Participants will collect their complimentary Competitor Pack, which includes the competitor's jersey and bib number (both required to compete), as well as a bag of Colgate-Palmolive health and hygiene products.

April 16-23, 2023: Outdoor preliminary meets at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York. Registration for the series closes on April 23.

April 30, 2023: Outdoor semifinals at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York.

May 7, 2023: Outdoor Finals at New York City's iconic Icahn Stadium in Randall's Island Park.

“Colgate Women’s Games is more than an athletic competition; it is an expansive, deep-rooted program with a proven track record of helping girls and women achieve their dreams through athletics, mentorship and education. This massive accomplishment is possible because we recognize the discipline and hard work that training requires; we cultivate mentorship, academic success and perseverance; and we celebrate participation and achievement. Colgate Women’s Games has changed countless lives over the past 47 seasons, including my own as a participant and Director, and I’m confident it will continue to demonstrate the transformative power of Track and Field in the 48th season and for decades to come,” stressed Cheryl Toussaint, world-class championship medalist and director of competitions for Colgate Women's Games.