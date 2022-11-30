Learn4Life offers advice for tackling the challenges of special education

On National Special Education Day, the nonprofit public school network that provides students with personalized learning, professional training, and life skills, will share a series of tips for parents to make sure they offer their children an appropriate academic preparation for the future.

Heather Stuve, director of special education at Learn4Life, stated:

There’s no need to stigmatize students just because they don’t respond well to a traditional teaching style.

Having over 20 years of experience with personalized learning programs that support learners of all styles and needs, Learn4Life offers additional mentoring and advice, while also training teachers on the latest teaching programs, such as Lindamood- Bell, which is famous for its approaches to language and literacy skills on a sensory level.

Commemorative date

National Special Education Day, celebrated on December 2, commemorates the enactment of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 1975 (IDEA), which granted access to children with special needs to free and quality public education.

The law is the foundation of special education in the US, and offers flexibility in how, where and when learning takes place.

Enrolling at Learn4Life is an easy process. It doesn’t matter if a student is an English Learner, has special needs, has fallen behind in school or needs more one-on-one instruction.



Advisory

Learn4Life presented the following tips so that the parents of these children can support their academic process:

Get organized! Set up a folder to keep track of your child’s special education documentation, Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and teacher communications. Review your child’s IEP to make sure you prioritize your support at home. Communicate with your school early and often — especially if you anticipate absences or medical procedures. Identify your child’s strengths. Ask about ways to encourage your child’s talents. And celebrate every accomplishment! Take advantage of open houses, back-to-school nights and other campus activities to connect with teachers, staﬀ and other families. Practice self-care. Take time for yourself each day and don’t be afraid to lean on the community of support at school.

“Not all children learn in the same way. Sitting in a classroom all day is painful for many who are either lost or bored in that environment,” added Stuve.