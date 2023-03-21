LIVE STREAMING
Registration is now open for National Small Business Week 2023's virtual summit

The virtual summit, held on May 2-3, will also recognize the state Small Business People of the Year.

Manuel Herrera
March 21, 2023

As part of this year's National Small Business Week, to be held between April 30 and May 6, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE will also be hosting a two-day virtual summit from May 2 to May 3. Registration to attend the virtual summit recently opened.

Christina Hale, SBA associate administrator for Communications and Public Liaison, stated:

Providing support to small businesses through education, networking, and mentorship is what SBA and SCORE do best. This annual event has become a cornerstone of National Small Business Week, attended by thousands of entrepreneurs across the country.

The summit

“In this rapidly evolving climate for small business owners, SCORE is proud to partner with the SBA on the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

This year's NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops hosted by event co-sponsors, access to federal resources, and networking.

“This summit offers incredibly valuable information, tools, and resources to American small business owners at no cost and in an accessible virtual environment. We look forward to connecting with thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting them on their journeys to success,” added Weston. 

Attendance is free, but registration is required and can be completed here.

The 2023 State Small Business People of the Year

The special week will also recognize small business leaders from across the U.S. for their work.

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Guzmán.

Between Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, the winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony.

One of those winners will also be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs,” added Guzmán.

To meet the Small National Entrepreneurs of 2023, click here.

