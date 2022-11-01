Small businesses point to the economy as a key issue in the midterm elections

National Write Your Congressman (NWYC), an organization that gives small businesses a voice in the federal government, recently released its latest quarterly index showing that 80% of small business owners in states like Georgia, Ohio, Nevada and Pennsylvania cited that they will vote for candidates in the midterm elections who propose policies with fewer regulations and that can improve the economic conditions of the U.S., as well as their businesses.

Randy Ford, president and COO of National Write Your Congressman, stated:

Our members are motivated to vote as they have seen rising costs due to inflation and less support for the fossil fuel industry.

Voting intention

Some of the results published by NWYC in relation to the voting indicate:

99% of business owners plan to vote in this year's midterm elections.

15% of business owners say they will vote based on their candidates' support for small businesses, regardless of party.

52% of small business owners say the outcome of the midterms will affect their business "a lot."

Only 10% said the midterm elections will affect their business "somewhat" or "not at all."

98% of small business owners say that inflation is affecting business costs and the prices of products and services.

91% of business owners are seeing price increases for inventory, products and materials, an increase of 23% from last quarter.

80% of business owners have to pass on the costs of these goods to customers.

45% of business owners see supply chain issues continuing for at least another year.

33% believe the problems will continue for another two to five years.

57% of small business owners said their business has been flat, an increase of 24% from last quarter.

Confidence in Congress?

With respect to their feelings toward Congress, this is how the small businessmen consulted expressed themselves:

Confidence in Congress increased from 18% to 38%, an increase of more than 100%.

54% of small business owners said they trust their members of the U.S. Congress to know their views on important issues.

34% believe that their own elected members of the U.S. Congress act in accordance with the views of their constituents.

35% of small business owners surveyed said they trust the elected members of the U.S. Congress who represent them.

Although NWYC's quarterly index score decreased slightly, overall hope, satisfaction, and confidence in Congress increased. More information on the quarterly index for the second quarter of 2022 can be found by clicking here.

Methodology

NWYC, which provides its members with nonpartisan information and research along with tools they can use to connect with their representatives in Washington and advocate for the policies and actions that will help their small businesses succeed, gathered information through an online survey held between October 7 and 17, 2022.

With a total participation of 1,157 respondents, representing 48 of the 50 US states, 59% of surveyed business owners employ 1-9 employees and 37% employ 10-99 employees.

Small business owners are the engine driving the U.S. economy. Start your new career helping small business owners engage with Congress at this pivotal time in the future of America. Visit https://t.co/o2mVaf3P5D or email [email protected] for more information. pic.twitter.com/tfucfzVHel — NWYC (@NWYC) October 28, 2022

Reactions

“Business owners plan to vote for candidates that build back the U.S. economy and support their small businesses with less regulations, less spending, less government programs, and will work to get inflation and the U.S. supply chain under control,” added Ford.

“I live in Pennsylvania, and we need a major change. We need lower taxes, less tax on business, and energy policy reform,” said Shawn Hershey, owner of Hershey Excavating LLC in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

“We need more pro-American, pro-small business leadership in government,” noted Eric Norris, president/operator of NG salon & tonsorial in Columbus, Georgia.

“Taxes, health care, inflation, and energy costs are factors hurting us badly. The rising costs are through the roof. These costs only get passed on to the consumer,” said Brint Fanizza, founder and president of Specialty Product Sales Inc. in Gainesville, Georgia.

“The outcome of mid-term elections will impact the direction of the business climate, especially as the legislation impacts through expenditures and/or business restrictions that limit the supply and distribution of goods and services,” stated Austin Chamness, realtor at Weatherbee Real Estate in Graham, Texas.