Sinclair Broadcast Group and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) team up for youth mental health

Sinclair Broadcast Group and The National Alliance on Mental Illness have come together in March to launch Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope, a new initiative focused on boosting the mental health of young adults.

Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Sinclair, stated:

A recent study conducted by NAMI found 1 in 4 teens have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Our hope is by opening the dialogue around mental health, we can challenge assumptions and eradicate the stigma of seeking help, potentially saving lives.

Get to know the campaign

Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope will be supported by public service campaigns on Sinclair television stations and on the Tennis Channel network to connect viewers with local NAMI affiliates for resources and information.

A town hall special will also be hosted by Liz Bonis, WKRC health reporter, with information on mental health awareness, airing on Sinclair television stations and on their respective sites, National Desk (TND) and local content hubs, in partnership with NAMI. Content will also feature on Sinclair's many stations' newscasts.

Photo: Pixabay

Sinclair stations will also feature interviews with NAMI Chief Medical Officer Ken Duckworth, M.D., author of You're Not Alone: NAMI's Guide to Navigating Mental Health, Featuring Expert Advice and Wisdom from Real People and Families.

“A mental health crisis that was already at alarming levels, particularly among young people, has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. NAMI is grateful to partners like Sinclair Broadcast Group that will help raise awareness on a national scale around issues like the importance of getting care early in life,” said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., NAMI CEO.

Get to know: Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares mobilizes the assets of the Sinclair Broadcast Group to support various community and charitable efforts through financial assistance, volunteerism and awareness on important issues through Sinclair's media platforms.