Broadcasting antena tower.
It's an opportunity for upcoming broadcasters and producers. Photo: Pixabay.

Sinclair Broadcast Group presents its 2023 Annual Diversity Scholarship Program

The company wants to cultivate a successful next generation in broadcasting.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 27, 2023

Aimed at high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds seeking careers in the broadcast industry, Sinclair Broadcast Group's Annual Diversity Scholarships are noted for helping recipients complete their education in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

Chris Ripley, Sinclair president and CEO, stated:

The continuation of Sinclair’s annual scholarship program is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry and providing the next generation of journalists and marketers with the tools they need to succeed.

Get to know Sinclair's Annual Diversity Scholarship 

Since 2013, Sinclair Broadcast Group has invested more than $250,000 in tuition assistance for college sophomores and juniors at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States that reflect the company's audiences.

The annual scholarship complements the company's efforts to bring more diversity to the industry, including enhanced efforts to recruit qualified and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions.

Students from all 50 states can apply by clicking here.

The deadline for submission is April 30, 2023.

Additional details about the scholarship and 2022 winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

Get to know: Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The company owns, operates and/or services 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with major broadcast networks.

