SPANX partners with Dress for Success to support the Giving Tuesday initiative

With the goal of helping women achieve economic independence, regain their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life, this valuable alliance will promote the social program with the support of the firm founded by Sara Blakely in the year 2000.

Kim Jones, SPANX Chief Executive Officer, stated:

We are proud to help this organization continue to provide life-changing programs, resources, and tools by joining forces as an official partner of its Giving Tuesday campaign.

A week of solidarity

As an official partner of its Giving Tuesday campaign, between Tuesday, November 29, and Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success for every unit purchased from its Perfect Dress collection.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is the nonprofit global employment resource that helps women achieve financial independence by providing a support network, development tools, and professional clothing to thrive at work and in life.

Since it began operations in 1997, Dress for Success has supported more than 1,3 million women in 143 cities in 23 countries.

Today is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and one look at the dire numbers proves that the situation has deteriorated rapidly in the past years…#endviolence #violenceagainstwomen #womenempowerment #supportwomen pic.twitter.com/LKijFgLVqn — Dress for Success (@dressforsuccess) November 25, 2022

The initiative is also assisting women around the world by empowering them to overcome economic setbacks caused by the pandemic.

“It is really special to partner with an organization that shares our values to empower women. We are honored to broaden our impact together,” added Jones.

For her part, Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, noted: “As the effects of the economic crisis disproportionately impact women, this Giving Tuesday initiative will help us continue to provide key resources to unemployed and underemployed women. For the past 25 years, Dress for Success has served women of diverse backgrounds and challenges advance in the workplace and achieve self-described success.”