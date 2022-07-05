MPOWER Financing offers scholarships for international and refugee students

MPOWER Financing, a leading fintech company and provider of global educational loans, announced the launch of a series of scholarships in support of refugee and international students, “with a promising future,” who wish to continue their higher education studies in the United States and Canada.

With the addition of this new scholarship, which supports refugee students seeking asylum and fleeing adverse conditions in different parts of the world, MPOWER makes a total commitment for five years, together with Tytus Michalski, managing partner of Fresco Capital, who was once a refugee and is now an active student mentor.

The total amount exceeds $500,000, and the scholarships will be administered through the Global Citizens Fund of MPOWER, the non-profit division of this company.

“Recent events in Afghanistan and Ukraine have encouraged our company to do more for brilliant minds facing tragic conditions in their home countries. We believe that education is the cornerstone of understanding and compassion, and we hope that this scholarship will play a role in investing in the future of these students,” said Manu Smadja, CEO and co-founder of MPOWER Financing.

How to apply?

To be eligible for the MPOWER Refugee Scholarship, students must be refugees or asylum seekers (or seeking such status) from any country in the world. They must have Temporary Protected Status (TPS), or be beneficiaries of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED). The scholarship is open to students seeking education at any of the more than 400 institutions supported by MPOWER in the United States and Canada.

The financial organization invites eligible students to apply through its website, where they will also be able to find information on other scholarships for women in STEM, MBA students, and international students, refugees, and DACA.

Michalski stressed:

Students can only benefit from education if they have the necessary access and resources.

“I was one of the lucky ones to experience this transformation in access and support after moving to Canada from Poland in the early 1980s. Helping vulnerable students overcome challenges helps us too because we all benefit of their future success,” added Michalski.

About MPOWER Financing

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with employees around the world, MPOWER Financing is a financial technology company powered by the only student lender in the world that uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze foreign and domestic credit data, as well as future income potential to serve promising international and DACA students.

MPOWER works with nearly 400 of the top universities in the United States and Canada to provide funding to students from more than 200 countries. The MPOWER team is made up of mostly former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare for life after school.

For its part, Global Citizens Fund, a 501(c)3 organization, is the nonprofit organization of MPOWER Financing, whose mission is to expand the reach and impact of scholarships, grants, and other activities in support of international students in the U.S.