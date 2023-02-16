LIVE STREAMING
Intuit Small Business Big Impact Day.
10,000 global employees participated in the special event. Photo: @acce.

$1 million for small businesses and non-profit organizations

The money was raised at an event that unites employees to strengthen and give back to local communities.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 16, 2023

Intuit, the global financial technology platform that produces TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, gave away $1 million worth of items directly from local small businesses that donated to local nonprofits.

Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, stated:

Supporting small businesses and communities across the globe where we live and work is a core part of our DNA.

During the day, more than 10,000 employees came together in 17 offices around the world to sort, package and deliver these products to more than 240 small businesses and local organizations.

40th Anniversary

As a way to celebrate 40 years since its inception, Intuit, through Small Business Big Impact Day, highlights its commitment to supporting small business customers and demonstrating Intuit's longest-standing core value, ‘We Care & Give Back,’ which encourages employees to play an active role in improving their communities.

“Engaging our employees in a way that reminds them of who we serve keeps us inspired and grounded in our mission. We believe the time and energy we focus on strengthening our communities can be a true catalyst for change,” added Chriss.

Highlighted Figures 

  • $1 million worth of items purchased directly from local small businesses
  • Involvement from 10,000 employees across 17 Intuit sites in the Americas, Australia, Europe, India, Israel, and Singapore
  • More than 240 small businesses benefited from Intuit’s product purchases of items to include in hygiene kits, pantry food bags, and blankets
  • Forty (40) nonprofits received small business product donations from Intuit, aligning to each nonprofits greatest needs
  • Estimated 10,000 volunteer hours

For a complete list of small businesses and nonprofits benefiting, click here.

