Penn State sponsors the 9th Lehigh Valley Watershed Conference

Bringing together community organizations, municipal officials, educators, students, scientists, technical experts, natural resource agency staff, and industry representatives, the event will discuss effective ways to improve and protect land and water resources throughout the world.

About the Conference

Entitled ‘Endemic Watershed Connections: Place, Preservation and Restoration,’ the conference will feature 4 tracks, with 4 sessions each, to choose from among 16 events.

One of the tracks, 'Indigenous Perspectives', which includes sessions on issues facing indigenous peoples and their communities today, indigenous ceremonial landscapes, a Native American art presentation, and a roundtable discussion with citizens of the Delaware Nation of Oklahoma and the Choctaw filmmaker who documented their experiences in the Delaware River Basin in 2016, is featured as new in this edition.

These are other sessions:

Real-time stream monitoring program that everyone can do

Volunteer resources for Community Watershed organizations

The Clean Water Act and state water quality regulations

Historical and current relationships between precipitation and flooding in the Lehigh Valley Opportunities and challenges of managed retreat

Community-based relocation in response to climate change

A full-day MS-4 track is also featured for city staff and consultants tasked with implementing stormwater regulations. Continuing education credits will be available to engineers and landscape professionals.

The event, which draws citizen scientists, environmental professionals, and area volunteers, such as Master Watershed Stewards and Master Gardeners, is a collaborative effort organized by the Lehigh University Environmental Initiative, Penn State Extension, Northampton County Parks & Recreation, Lehigh University Institute for Indigenous Studies, Nurture Nature Center, Northampton County Conservation District, and Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley.

Check out the program for the Lehigh Valley Watershed Conference, which includes a track on Indigenous connections to land & water resources. In addition, 3 affiliated programs are being hosted by the @NNCEaston in Easton, Pa. on March 12-13, 2023. pic.twitter.com/vnDc47EkeD — Delaware River Basin Commission (@DRBC1961) February 3, 2023

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Julia King, Professor of Anthropology at St. Mary's College of Maryland, who will address St. Mary's' partnership initiative with the Rappahannock Tribe to identify and prioritize land for conservation, preservation, and acquisition in the region of the Chesapeake Bay.

A full screening of the film 'The Water Gap: Return to the Homeland' and a presentation on Ceremonial Landscapes will take place the weekend before the conference, along with a gallery art exhibit at the Nurture Nature Center in Easton.

When and where?

The 9th Lehigh Valley Watershed Conference will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at the Lehigh University STEPS Building, 1 West Packer Avenue, Bethlehem.

The cost for the full-day conference is $65, which includes conference sessions, sponsorship displays, breakfast, lunch, and light refreshments.

Lehigh University students with university ID may attend free of charge; other college students with ID will be charged $30. All students must register prior to the conference and include their university affiliation on the record.

You can view the conference schedule or register online by clicking here.