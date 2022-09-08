Europe and the United States break temperature records during summer 2022

While the United States suffered in July, and even in recent weeks, from the intense heat wave, leading to the breaking of several temperature records in different cities of the country and suffering the ravages that this phenomenon entails, in Europe, after analyzing the Records from the European Copernicus satellite surveillance service have declared the summer of 2022 the hottest since there are records.

Through a series of satellites called Sentinel, the first of which was launched in 2014, the satellite service offers a detailed map of the average temperatures of the summer of 2022, which were the highest, especially during August.

Breaking Records

According to a statement from the agency, the 2022 records surpassed those of 2021, which held the previous record. The registered increase, of 0.4ºC, was detected between June and August.

“An intense series of heat waves across Europe, coupled with unusually dry conditions, led to a summer of extremes, with record-breaking temperatures, drought and wildfires in many parts of Europe. The data shows not only that we have had record temperatures in August in Europe, but all summer, and that the previous record was just a year ago," said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist at the climate change monitoring system, to the AFP agency.

Firefighters battling against a wild forrest fire. Photo: Pixabay.

U.S. Heat Wave

The United States is not far behind in terms of different temperature records that have been broken in the last summer.

In addition to the heat wave that has occurred in the last week in several areas of the West Coast, during July several cities set heat records with temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius.

CNN highlighted several of the marks that were surpassed in the middle of summer 2022: