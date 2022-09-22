LIVE STREAMING
Guillermo Díaz, Lili Gil and Omar Duque at the L'ATTITUDE event. Photo: @liligil.
Guillermo Díaz, Lili Gil and Omar Duque at the L'ATTITUDE event. Photo: @liligil.

“I Dare You to Tech,” the challenge for Latinos in the U.S.

Talk at L'ATTITUDE aimed at those who want to work in the high-tech sector.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
2022 L'ATTITUDE event Rick Sánchez Talk promo image.

Time to Speak the Truth

September 22nd, 2022
Article
Damaris Alvarado-Rodriguez.

Childcare pros in PR parade

September 22nd, 2022
Article
A panel turning the 2022 L'ATTITUDE Conference discusses findings from the 2022 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report. Photo: Screenshot from session.

U.S. Latinos are powerful

September 22nd, 2022
Article
Pictured: APM CEO Ana Nilda Ruiz

PA in support of PR

September 21st, 2022
Article
Meeting between members of SBA and USDOT.

New Business Opportunities

September 21st, 2022
Article
Industrial pollution.

Solutions to Climate Change

September 21st, 2022
Article
Juntos presented with a Philadelphia City Council citation at its 20th anniversary gala.

Juntos turns 20

September 21st, 2022
Article
Dr. Lourdes Marrero (C) of the local NGO Haiti Se Pone de Pie attend recent amputee Jaime Martinez (R) who took refuge at the Carlos Colón Burgos Public High School oafter Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 19, 2022 in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Novel efforts in Puerto Rico

September 21st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 22, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

From the hand of a sincere and entertaining talk between Guillermo Díaz, president of the Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) and Founder/CEO of Conectado, Lili Gil, CEO of Cien+, a firm recently recognized in the annual Inc.5000 list, and Omar Duque, CEO of HITEC Leaders, the L'ATTITUDE event served as a launching pad for a national campaign inviting young Hispanic-Latinos to transform their role as technology consumers and become technology creators.

"I Dare You to Tech" is the name of this initiative that seeks to recruit the massive Latino talent to fill the vacancies that arise every day in this sector so in need of these skills.

A Step Towards Creation

"Not only are we incredible consumers, but we are moving towards creation," said Díaz, alluding to the innate abilities of young Hispanics, who, beyond having specific academic insights, have particular skills that make them ideal for building companies and careers in the technological development sector.

Whether as gamers, streamers, or code builders, Hispanic-Latinos are digital consumers by nature, so it's only natural that they are now stepping up to become creators of products like the ones they interact with on a daily basis.

Duque stressed:

We have to let this generation know that there is a place for them at this table.

The Great Gap

However, despite the extraordinary skills, the numbers of Hispanic-Latinos working in technology companies in the U.S. are still very low.

Despite a brief rebound in 2020, triggered especially by the pandemic, the numbers of Latino talent in technology firms have decreased again, a scenario that is not logical if one takes into account that the number of Latino students pursuing these careers is increasing every day.

“There are no coordinated efforts. We must close this gap before it hurts our economy," said Duque, insisting that the academy should offer more opportunities to interact with companies, while addressing the cultural barriers that are hindering the business and economic development that the Latino communities could achieve by taking advantage of the current technological situation.

"I Dare You to Tech" promo image. Graphic: 2022 L'ATTITUDE Event.
"I Dare You to Tech" promo image. Graphic: 2022 L'ATTITUDE Event.

Exposition

But this is not an exclusive responsibility of the companies, but also of the lack of promotion within the same community.

Speakers especially highlighted how the lack of exposure becomes one of the worst enemies of Latino talent when it comes to climbing positions, underlining that leadership events like L'ATTITUDE are important precisely because they offer the possibility of expanding professional networks and invite to celebrate and give exposure to the achievements of the community and the doors that they have managed to open with so much effort.

Finally, they announced the creation of a coalition dedicated especially to providing the high-tech industry with the best of Latino talent, an alliance that will not only promote diverse professional advancement, but will also offer cultural and inclusion tools to facilitate the process of adaptation to these new workspaces.

Key Facts

  • $40 an hour is the average salary for a technology employee.
  • Only 3% of workers in Silicon Valley are Hispanic, despite the large number of people who study there.
  • 55% of Gen Z Latinos admire the tech environment.
  • 55% say that self-confidence is the reason for not pursuing these careers.
  • As of August of this year, a negative 44% was shown in access to tech jobs among Hispanics.
TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
mofan61600
September 22nd, 2022 - 7:47 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗔𝗽𝗽𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link