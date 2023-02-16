Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award opens call

As a way to honor those who work to improve soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on their farmland, the Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present this recognition to private property owners in 25 States for Outstanding Achievement in Voluntary Conservation.

Chris Hoffman, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau president, noted:

Farmers are always looking for ways to save their resources and to utilize technology so that the next generation has a place.

In Pennsylvania, the $10,000 award is delivered in partnership with renowned state partners, including The Heinz Endowments, Horizon Farm Credit and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

Who is it for?

Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to managing soil, water and wildlife habitat on privately owned land.

“Recipients of this award are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” pointed out Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.

The award is also made possible by the generous support of the American Farmland Trust, US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, EDPR NA Distributed Generation, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, and The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania.

“We want to celebrate those who use technology and have farming practices that preserve our natural resources. We want to encourage Pennsylvania farmers to showcase their dedication to stewardship and innovative approaches to conservation by applying for the 2023 Leopold Conservation Award,” added Hoffman.

Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award promo ad. Graphic: Sand County Foundation.

Reactions

“Caring for the land they work and the waterways that nourish it are central to our farmers’ values, way of life and their livelihood. It’s important that we acknowledge those who voluntarily pursue conservation and employ sustainable practices, recognizing both the immediate benefits and those that will be realized by generations to come. We’re thankful for the exceptional work being done by farmers across Pennsylvania to protect our natural resources,” stressed Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit.

For his part, Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary, said: “Pennsylvania farmers not only feed our families and our economy, they pour their lives and livelihoods into improving our soil and water for future generations. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers who stand out among their peers as excellent stewards of soil and water resources.”

Nominations can be submitted on behalf of an owner or owners can nominate themselves. The application can be found by clicking here.

Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of Pennsylvania agricultural and conservation leaders.

The application deadline is August 1, 2023. Applications must be emailed to [email protected]