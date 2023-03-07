Introducing National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2023

The week-long event, which includes a virtual summit and roadshow, as well as awards and special recognition, is part of an annual tradition run by the Small Business Administration (SBA) that spans more than 60 years and is co-sponsored by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses.

Isabel Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, stated:

National Small Business Week celebrates the resilience, innovation, and economic power of America’s small businesses and innovative startups.

The Administration highlights the critical role of government in saving our small businesses, helping Main Street recover, driving market innovation and powering a record 10,5 million small business apps.

The Face-to-Face Celebration is back

This will be the first time since 2019 that award ceremonies will be held in person in Washington, D.C., marking the start of this special week.

On Sunday, April 30, the SBA will recognize the 2023 Small Businesses of the Year representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. One of the state/territory Small Business Persons of the Year will be named the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year at the award ceremony on Monday, May 1.

Mark your calendar: National #SmallBusinessWeek is set for April 30 - May 6! Co-hosted by @SCOREMentors, the event recognizes the hard work, ingenuity, & dedication of America’s small businesses, & celebrates their contributions to the economy. Learn more: https://t.co/mdTHNlAcsW pic.twitter.com/86vcsqQzup — SBA (@SBAgov) March 6, 2023

Casillas Guzmán will take a four-city tour joining local area elected officials and honoring award-winning local small businesses, to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the small business community. The NSBW tour will take place May 2-5, with stops in St. Louis, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Albuquerque.

The SBA, which will also again co-sponsor a virtual summit of business education forums, invites all small business owners, policymakers, and stakeholders to participate in National Small Business Week and support the millions of small businesses that create jobs, stimulate innovation and help drive economic growth across the country.

“Amidst a record-breaking 10.5 million people applying to start a new business under the Biden-Harris Administration, I’m thrilled to showcase our highly-impactful entrepreneurs who build prosperity in their communities while strengthening our nation’s global competitiveness,” added Casillas Guzmán.