Expansion of the online digital platform Ascent programming was announced

“Growing Globally,” a new training course on expanding into international markets, was uploaded to the recently updated Ascent virtual education platform, which focuses on providing training resources for women-owned small businesses.

Mark Madrid, SBA Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development, stated:

Under the leadership of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, we look forward to announcing more educational initiatives to empower our small business ecosystems.

Focused on Women Entrepreneurs

According to figures from SBA, this is how women-owned businesses stand out in the U.S.:

This week, SBA launched a new educational module for Ascent, a digital training platform for women entrepreneurs. The new module “Growing Globally” explores ways to expand into new, international markets. Learn more: https://t.co/t4RXMJ52I7 pic.twitter.com/odNBKMSZC4 — SBA (@SBAgov) September 22, 2022

Women entrepreneurs start and own nearly half of all businesses in the United States.

They employ 9.4 million workers.

They generate $1.9 billion in revenue and represent all industries.

About Ascent

Offers several essential trips to help women business owners with strategies toward growth and success, including disaster and economic recovery, strategic marketing, your people, your business's financial strategy, access to capital, government contracting, partnerships, business leadership and sales management. Each journey contains the content and tools they need to grow their business, with additional topics added over time.

“Access to digital and online training platforms remains critical to supporting women entrepreneurs. As women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segment in the nation, Ascent helps the SBA reach more women where they are and when they need it. At the U.S. Small Business Administration, we are boldly dedicated to transforming our learning ecosystem to be timely and relevant to women-owned small businesses across the country,” added Madrid.

Growing Globally

Providing the necessary tools to succeed, the new educational program helps entrepreneurs explore emerging growth opportunities abroad, while guiding them through the benefits and risks of expanding into international markets.

"Growing Globally" highlights 6 modules that present the tools needed to master the topic:

The Value of Growing Globally Opportunities for Growing Globally Exploring International Markets Social Entrepreneurship in International Business Exporting to World Markets Importing from World Markets

Click here to sign up for free access today.