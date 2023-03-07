National Small Business Week goes back to in-person for 2023

National Small Business Week, which includes a virtual summit, roadshow, awards and other special recognitions, is part of an annual tradition run by the Small Business Administration (SBA) that spans more than 60 years and is co-sponsored by SCORE. The week offers a multitude of mentorship and training for small businesses across the U.S.

Isabel Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, stated:

National Small Business Week celebrates the resilience, innovation, and economic power of America’s small businesses and innovative startups.

The SBA highlighted the critical role of government in saving our small businesses, helping Main Streets recover, driving market innovation and powering a record 10.5 million small business apps.

A celebration back in-person

2023 will be the first time since 2019 that award ceremonies will be held in-person in Washington, D.C., marking the start of the special week.

On Sunday, April 30, the SBA will recognize the 2023 Small Businesses of the Year representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. One of the state/territory Small Business Persons of the Year will be named the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year at the ceremony on Monday, May 1.

Mark your calendar: National #SmallBusinessWeek is set for April 30 - May 6! Co-hosted by @SCOREMentors, the event recognizes the hard work, ingenuity, & dedication of America’s small businesses, & celebrates their contributions to the economy. Learn more: https://t.co/mdTHNlAcsW pic.twitter.com/86vcsqQzup — SBA (@SBAgov) March 6, 2023

Casillas Guzmán will take a four-city tour joining local area elected officials and honoring award-winning local small businesses, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the small business community. The NSBW tour will take place May 2-5, with stops in St. Louis, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Albuquerque.

The SBA, which will also again co-sponsor a virtual summit of business education forums, invites all small business owners, policymakers, and stakeholders to participate in National Small Business Week and support the millions of small businesses that create jobs, stimulate innovation and help drive economic growth across the country.

“Amid a record-breaking 10.5 million people applying to start a new business under the Biden-Harris Administration, I’m thrilled to showcase our highly-impactful entrepreneurs who build prosperity in their communities while strengthening our nation’s global competitiveness,” added Casillas Guzmán.