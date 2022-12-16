The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation presented the Nicky Jam scholarship

After an incredible performance by the reggaetonero along with scholarship holders from the Foundation, during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, in which he pledged to support students who aspire to be musicians, a new scholarship program that will benefit new artists was announced.

Nicky Jam highlighted:

Music has always been there for me; It has been the drive that has kept me going through the most difficult times of my life.

On the one hand, the Prodigy Scholarship was presented, a four-year grant for a degree at Berklee College of Music available starting in the fall semester of 2023, and, on the other, 43 additional grants that are available for music students people in need.

About the Scholarship

This initiative, which during 2023 will bear the name of Nicky Jam, was created 8 years ago and offers financial resources of up to $200,000.

These are the artists who have co-sponsored the scholarship in the last 8 years:

Sofia Carson (2022) Juanes (2021) Julio Iglesias (2020) Emilio y Gloria Estefan (2019) Carlos Vives (2018) Miguel Bosé (2017) Juan Luis Guerra (2016) Enrique Iglesias (2015)

“By offering the Prodigy Scholarship with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, I have the opportunity to share my passion for music and help the next generation of Latin music creators in their efforts to achieve their dreams,” added the Puerto Rican artist.

How to apply?

From the Foundation they emphasize that the scholarships are awarded to music students with exceptional talent and economic needs, to support their educational and musical aspirations.

Applications are currently being received for all 2023 scholarships, and along with Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina, CEO of La Industria Inc., will also make a $100,000 contribution to sponsor one of the Tuition Talent Scholarships.

“When it comes to pursuing a music career, finances shouldn't be an impediment to cultivating talent. We are so grateful for Nicky Jam's generosity, making music education a reality for future generations of Latin music creators and preserving our legacy for posterity,” said Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.

“Al ofrecer la Beca Prodigio con la Fundación Cultural Latin GRAMMY, tengo la oportunidad de compartir mi pasión por la música y ayudar a la próxima generación de creadores de música latina en sus esfuerzos por alcanzar sus sueños” @NickyJamPR pic.twitter.com/weJLNkOdtU — LatinGRAMMYFdn (@LatinGRAMMYFdn) December 15, 2022

Grants are available to music students between the ages of 17 and 25, and include:

3 Talent Tuition Scholarships for up to $100,000 each, which will be awarded to students to cover the expenses of a 4-year music degree beginning in the fall of 2023 at the university of their choice.

40 Tuition Assistance Scholarships of up to $10,000 each, which will be awarded to students pursuing a music degree. This scholarship is awarded once to each student to cover their tuition expenses for one year (fall 2023 and spring 2024 semester).

Each year the Foundation's Scholarship Committee carefully reviews applications from a highly competitive group of aspiring musicians, based on diverse abilities and rigorous requirements, both academic and artistic.

To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $7.6 million in scholarships, grants, and musical instrument donations through its educational programs and events around the world.

The application process requires students to submit two audition videos, two letters of recommendation, one letter of acceptance from an accredited university, and two essays.

Materials can be presented in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The deadline to apply is April 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (US Eastern Time).

For more information and the latest news, click here.