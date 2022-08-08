LIVE STREAMING
Shaff Fundraising debuts a new digital approach to fundraising

It is a national strategic philanthropy and engagement management consultancy for nonprofit, healthcare, and educational organizations.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 08, 2022

Shaff Fundraising Group (SFG), a nationally recognized pioneer fundraising organization, recently announced the launch of a new strategic philanthropic initiative to provide engagement management consulting.

Partnering with a variety of nonprofits, independent schools, higher education institutions, and healthcare organizations, SFG offers a personalized approach to philanthropic consulting, ensuring organizations are well positioned to exceed their fundraising goals and participation.

“These past few years nonprofit organizations of all sizes have had to shift their strategies to provide a more personalized and digital approach to engagement and philanthropic initiatives. While a digital transformation is a key to sustainable fundraising in 2022, and beyond, what is truly needed is a personalized alignment between current and prospective donors and value-driven nonprofit organizations that seek to improve the world around us,” said Brittany N. Shaff, Founder and CEO, bCRE, CFRE.

Shaff will lead SFG's efforts to provide a personalized digital approach to fundraising, as well as to ensure the commitment of partner organizations to sustainable philanthropic growth.

Respected Career 

With nearly 20 years of professional fundraising and management experience, Shaff is recognized as an industry leader with a proven track record of developing philanthropic and engagement pipelines informed by behavioral economics, data science, management, and leadership stake.

"The Shaff Fundraising Group difference is our impassioned promise to provide innovative, personalized strategic consulting to help empower nonprofits to make data-driven decisions as they navigate the increasingly complex and challenging philanthropic and engagement landscape,” highlighted Shaff.

Using her proven leadership in education, nonprofits, and health care advancements to drive her organization's goals for success, Shaff puts her talents to work helping businesses prosper.

A frequent speaker and author on topics related to global nonprofit strategy, digital engagement, and the effects of technology on organizations and their communities, Shaff has held progressively responsible executive positions at organizations, such as Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the Health System and the University of Miami, and The Hamlin School, based in San Francisco. She most recently served as Global Vice President of Fundraising for the leading digital fundraising and management solutions company, Graduway + Gravyty + Gratavid.

The Changes

SFG will deliver services focused on organizational growth leveraging omnichannel strategies including direct marketing, donor acquisition and retention, as well as digital advertising to create a modern approach to donor engagement.

Updates will include organizational change management, executive and team coaching, fundraising and engagement analytics, digital fundraising and engagement strategy, annual giving and pipeline optimization, and scalable business and technology integration.

