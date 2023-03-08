ALPFA appoints four new board members

The Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) has recently announced the appointment of four new board members. These members are Tony Curtis, Patricia Pacheco de Baez, DK Bartley, and Angelica Urquijo.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members to ALPFA, whose expertise and passion will undoubtedly strengthen our mission to empower and develop Latino professionals. We are confident that they will continue to drive positive change and create a more inclusive and equitable workforce and economy for Latinos," said Damian Rivera, CEO of ALPFA, in a statement.

The new board members are:

Tony Curtis: Senior Director of Global Tax Strategy and Transfer Pricing Controversy Leader at McDonalds. Before this, he worked at PwC for 30 years, most recently as a U.S. Consumer Markets Transfer Pricing Leader. He was also an Adjunct Professor of Economics at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School.

He received a BBA in Business Economics and Public Policy from George Washington University. Curtis also received an MBA in Marketing from George Washington University and Post Graduate Studies in Taxations from Fordham University.

He will serve as the new Board Chair, replacing Marcela Aldaz-Matos, who served in the role for two years.

Patricia Pacheco de Baez: Managing Director at Bank of America. She was previously the Director-Corporate Banker for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

She received a BS from Manhattanville College and a MBA in Business Administration and Management.

DK Bartley: The former Chief Diversity Officer at Moody's Corporation. Prior to this, he was the Senior Vice President and Head of Diversity & Talent Acquisition at dentsu international.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from Stony Brook University. Bartley also has a Master’s in Communications and Broadcasting from the New York Institute of Technology.

Angelica Urquijo: CEO, President & Founder at The Imagen Group, Inc.

She previously served on several boards including as an Advisory Council Member at PBS SoCal, a member of the Board of Directors for the National Latina Business Women Association, and as the Vice President of Public Relations (Board Of Directors) for Toastmasters International.

Urquijo received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. She also completed a certificate program at UCLA in Broadcast Journalism, Public Relations, and Marketing.

Upon receiving the appointment, new Board Chair Tony Curtis provided some remarks, expressing great excitement.

"Roberto Clemente said 'If you have an opportunity to make things better and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth.' – I don't want to waste my time and I am honored to serve ALPFA as the new Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Curtis.

“My goal is to help ALPFA continue its strategic growth and expand its reach, so the world might see more Latino leaders across every sector of the global economy, for the world needs those leaders now. There is no time to waste, nor am I willing to be patient. ALPFA will empower, develop and connect those Latino leaders with the opportunities that allow their talents to shine bright. I am humbled to serve you as we continue on this journey," he continued.

Founded in 1972, ALPFA is the nation’s oldest Latino serving professional organization. Its mission is to “empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy.”