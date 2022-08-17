Sofia Carson awards the Latin Grammy scholarship that bears her name

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation presented the Sofia Carson Scholarship during a special presentation with the star of Netflix's most recent hit in Miami.

Valentina García, a 19-year-old vocalist and student, was the recipient of the Prodigy Scholarship (Sofia Carson Scholarship), created eight years ago to support music education and Latin music genres, which offers resources of up to $200,000 and will allow the young Venezuelan artist to pursue a bachelor's degree at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting in the fall.

Garcia, who was selected by the Foundation's Scholarship Committee from a very competitive pool of hundreds of applicants from around the world, excitedly stated:

Together, Sofia Carson and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation have changed my life for the better. I am forever grateful for their generosity and the doors they have opened.

Since its creation, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has allocated resources of more than $7.6 million for scholarships, grants, musical instruments, and educational events throughout the United States and Latin America.

“My journey is only beginning, as I bear witness to the impact the Foundation has made on the lives of Latin musicians around the world, I am determined to pay it forward and be a voice for those who are most in need,” added García.

From One Star to Another

For her part, the visibly moved singer and actress pointed out that it is a privilege to witness the transformative mission of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, highlighting that it changes lives through music.

“It is my honor to partner with my Foundation family to present Valentina with the Prodigy Scholarship. She is an ever-deserving, brilliant young woman whose voice and talent awed us. Together, may we continue to amplify and lift powerful Latin voices, in every corner of our world,” highlighted Carson, who is also Global Ambassador of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation and United States ambassador for UNICEF.

More Winners

The Foundation also announced the winners of the annual Gifted Tuition and Tuition Assistance Scholarships, which will offer 43 talented students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to study at some of the world's most prestigious musical institutions.

These are the three beneficiaries of the Gifted Tuition Scholarship for Enrollment, who will receive a maximum value of $100,000 over four years for tuition at the university or institution of their choice:

Ferran Rico, electric bassist from Spain Juan Camilo Doria, tenor saxophonist from Colombia Alejo Villareal, electric bassist from Argentina

Likewise, 40 students will receive the Tuition Assistance Scholarship for one year, with a maximum value of $10,000. Click here for the list of recipients.

“Year after year, we are humbled and inspired by the sheer volume and quality of scholarship entries from future Latin music creators committed to pursuing their dreams. Since its inception and against adversities, our Foundation has been focused on awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships each year, thanks to the generosity of artists such as Sofia Carson, who continues to solidify the legacy of Latin music and preserve this program for future generation,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

About the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation

It is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy in 2014 to increase international interest in and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its creators to world culture. The Foundation offers college scholarships, educational programs, and grants to support the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy, and to date has donated more than $7.6 million with the support of members of The Latin Academy, artists, corporate sponsors, and other generous donors.