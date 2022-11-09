LIVE STREAMING
Planting trees in Florida.
43,000 longleaf pines were planted in Northwest Florida. Photo: Arbor Day Foundation.

Mary Kay Inc. helped plant more than 1 million trees around the world

The campaign was carried out in alliance with the Northwest Florida Water Management District and the Arbor Day Foundation.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Macy's store in New York.

Taking Care of Diverse Biz

November 9th, 2022
Article
Close up of a doctor's coat.

Access to Joint Care

November 9th, 2022
Article
Bartender fixing various cocktails.

Stirred or Shaken?

November 9th, 2022
Article
Jorge Valdivia, a latino man wearing a blue shirt. He is looking at the viewer.

New Latino Theater Director

November 9th, 2022
Article
Nolvia Delgado, Kaplan Educational Foundation CEO.

A "40 Under 40" Latina

November 8th, 2022
Article
Agustín Carbó, Director of the Puerto Rico Grid Modernization and Recovery Team (PR Grid Modernization Team). Photo credit: Facebook.

Fixing PR's electricity grid

November 8th, 2022
Article
Open house sign.

Latino Home Ownership

November 8th, 2022
Article
Isabel Casillas Guzmán visiting veteran owned business.

A Relief For Veterans' Biz

November 8th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 09, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The company, recognized as a global advocate for corporate sustainability and leadership in environmental conservation, recently announced the completion of a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida's Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area.

A break for Florida

Mary Kay was joined by the Northwest Florida Water Management District and the Arbor Day Foundation, who have partnered to plant 43,000 longleaf pine trees, which will help protect critical water resources in Bay County, Florida.

The main environmental and biodiversity benefits of the project include:

  • Restore and preserve Bay County, Florida's primary source of drinking water
  • Replant native tree species to return this area to its natural state
  • Improve habitat for area wildlife, including deer, snow quail, Sherman's fox squirrels, and gopher tortoises.

“Partners like Mary Kay help us to achieve the global scale necessary to drive meaningful impact through trees. We’re grateful for their contributions to our mission and look forward to addressing pressing issues like deforestation and ecosystem restoration together well into the future,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. 

Benefits of the initiative

According to estimates by the Arbor Day Foundation, the impact of these actions will be translated as follows in 40 years:

  • The sequestration of 57,387.3 metric tons of net carbon
  • The elimination of 165.6 tons of air pollution
  • The collection of 2,455,300 gallons of rainwater.

Together, Mary Kay Inc. and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted more than 1.2 million trees around the world, making a measurable impact on vital forest ecosystems.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, it has grown into the largest tree-planting nonprofit membership organization with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Over the past 50 years, nearly 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests around the world.

For more information about Mary Kay's commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link