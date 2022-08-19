Off2Class and its tools to support teachers and their ELL students

Aiming to offer more and better tools to K-12 school leaders, who at the beginning of this new school term face a growing shortage of staff and a greater demand for their time, Off2Class has published a white paper detailing how to address learning loss with English Language Learners (ELLs).

Supporting teachers striving to deliver more equitable learning outcomes and benefiting the most vulnerable students, this initiative comes at a critical time, especially with all the changes and disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

Entitled “Listening to the Teachers: Six Ways to Tackle Disrupted Learning in English Language Learners,” the document offers practical advice based on case studies and best practices from leading U.S. school districts, including Harmony Public Schools (TX) and Davie County (NC) public schools, along with community-based knowledge surveys taken by Off2Class teachers.

A Necessary Tool

According to the technical document, “in the U.S., there are roughly 5.3 million ELLs, 10% of all students. ELLs faced challenges prior to the pandemic and have experienced disproportionate learning disruption exiting the pandemic,” which denotes the urgent need to balance the scales towards this group so that they can receive the same educational opportunities, starting with finding solutions to the shortage of teachers that has affected the lack of support for ELLs.

“We know that teachers and schools have performed heroically over the last few years. But we also know that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ELLs stand at a critical juncture of inequity and it is crucial that districts take evidence-based interventions to address disruption and get learners back on track. Off2Class is proud to work alongside schools and teachers each day in this cause whether as part of daily instruction, summer learning or even with our free ESL Lesson Plans,” said Kris Jagasia, co-founder and CEO of Off2Class.

What Does it Say?

The whitepaper details 6 focus areas:

Focus on the Right Tools Prioritize Newcomers Embrace Supplemental Opportunities Look to Upskill Expand the Pool Save Time for Students

“One example highlighted in the paper is that of Putnam City School District (OK) offering a special ‘Summer Recharge’ program targeting newcomers and delivering improved language skills as well as enabling students to earn valuable academic credit,” it is pointed out by Off2Class, also highlighting how Tulsa (OK) public schools reacted to teacher shortages by using virtual tutors to offer additional learning opportunities for students.

About Off2Class

Founded in 2014 by former ESL teachers who saw the need to adapt traditional classroom materials and software for the 21st century classroom, Off2Class offers teachers a comprehensive e-learning curriculum, along with assessment and development tools that enhances the language learning experience for teachers and students, saves time, and drives equitable ELL outcomes.

There are currently over 72,000 active learners on the platform, and to date it has been used to deliver over a million ESL lessons to K-12, higher education, NGOs, and private language institutions around the world. It also works with more than 100 U.S. K-12 school districts, as well as teachers in more than 120 countries.