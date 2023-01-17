Report reveals that Hispanic families seek better school opportunities for their children

According to figures released by the National School Choice Week organization, 59% of parents of Hispanic and Latino origin have considered finding a new or different school for at least one of their children in the last year.

With the objective of finding options that allow their children to improve their academic performance and find a place where they can feel more comfortable, these processes seek to reduce school dropout rates and increase the chances of success.

Although it is often considered that options for members of diverse communities to access better educational opportunities are reduced or non-existent, the choice of schools has seen changes in some states of the country.

The biggest changes have been seen in West Virginia and Arizona, states where programs were approved to allow the community to have access to more options than the traditional public school, an initiative with which Hispanic families have also benefited.

National School Choice Week also highlighted how, according to the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, the national decline in mathematics (8 points in 8th grade and 5 points in 4th grade) was the largest drop in the last 3 decades, where the most affected were the black and Latino communities.

“Now that there are more options for Latinos, it is invaluable to be aware of the information available and the resources that families can access. If you think that your kid is not a good fit for their current school, as a parent you have options. There’s evidence that when we make it easier for parents to choose, they make good choices for their child’s education. We’ve seen the positive impact that school options have had in places like Miami, Philadelphia and Phoenix,” it was pointed out from the organization.

To disseminate this type of information on a larger scale, this year, National School Choice Week, one of the most important educational events in the country, will offer personalized assistance for Latino families.

The event, which will take place from January 22 to 28, 2023, will offer information in Spanish-language for families who require it.

“Latino students will make up nearly 30% of all public school enrollment by the end of the decade, and this is the moment to act and offer the Hispanic community the best opportunity to succeed in bringing equality. Having various options ensures that kids don’t get stuck with the fact of not being happy at their current school. It’s not crazy to say that school choices can be the difference between a child being bullied in their classroom and being loved, respected, and appreciated. With school choice, we can reduce the rates of school drop and raise success possibilities. It’s vital for families to be aware of their possibilities,” highlighted the organization.