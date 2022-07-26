Gilead Sciences contributes millionaire figure to promote equity in health

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and advanced medicine for more than three decades, recently announced a significant $85 million contribution to the Gilead Foundation to further its vision of “creating a healthier world for all people.”

The donation, which is part of the endowment Gilead announced last year to recapitalize the Foundation, also aims to foster a culture of generosity while exploring innovative approaches to complex social problems.

“Our additional contribution to the Gilead Foundation demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting communities and advancing health equity,” said Andrew Dickinson, Chief Financial Officer at Gilead Sciences, and Director of the Gilead Foundation.

Also, Dickinson highlighted:

We are proud to dedicate our philanthropic resources in this way because we believe a more just society is a healthier one.

Creating Possible Fund

One of the donation milestones highlighted by the Gilead Foundation is the Creating Possible Fund, which focuses on addressing systemic barriers to equitable education for diverse communities, thus seeking health prosperity through comprehensive and equitable access to educational and economic opportunities that enable a healthier life.

From the Foundation, they also offer support to charitable programs in the local communities where Gilead employees live and work. For example, near its San Mateo County headquarters, the Gilead Foundation recently provided the local school district with funding for STEM programs, as well as support for a mobile health and education program for farmworker communities.

“Gilead is a pioneer in corporate stewardship and investing in the local community. It has been an honor to collaborate with the Gilead Foundation on expanding opportunities for STEM learning at SMFCSD, San Mateo County's largest public school district. As we live in an area with one of the largest wealth gaps in the country, achieving educational equity for all of our community's children is our priority and we are thrilled that Gilead has chosen to invest their resources into this important initiative,” said Annie Tsai, Board President at San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation.

For its part, the Foundation also promotes donation activities by its employees through the matching donations program for employees, Giving Together.

“We have seen how generous our employees are – a recent matching donation program for employees in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine has raised more than $750,000 to date, in addition to the $3 million donated by the Gilead Foundation. Gilead’s employees work hard to bring new possibilities to millions of patients around the world, and they are equally committed to creating new possibilities for health prosperity for all people through the Gilead Foundation,” stated Jyoti Mehra, Executive Vice President-Human Resources at Gilead Sciences, and Director of the Gilead Foundation.

Today we announced an additional $85 million contribution to the Gilead Foundation. The Foundation works to help ensure that all people have full access to educational and economic opportunities that enable them to lead healthy lives. https://t.co/YHuW4eKeLJ pic.twitter.com/fIt6Z8tubL — Gilead Sciences (@GileadSciences) July 20, 2022

About Gilead Sciences

Operating in more than 35 countries, this Foster City, California-based biopharmaceutical company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

Gilead has promoted equity, particularly equity in health care, since the company brought its first therapies to market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world.