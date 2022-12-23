University of Phoenix, one of the 100 institutions with the most degrees of African descent

The higher education institution, as it has been since 2017, is part of the latest rankings published by "Diverse: Issues In Higher Education,” which select the universities that grant the largest number of degrees to diverse students.

John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer, stated:

Together, we strive to create opportunity for equitable success and an inclusive experience in our efforts to serve students, both in and outside of their classes.

About the classification

It is based on analysis of the preliminary public release of 2020-21 data from the U.S. Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

In this list, the University of Phoenix ranks 15th among the top 100 producers of degrees for students of color, out of a total data sample of 2,542 institutions, ranking 1st in awarding bachelor's degrees to African-American students.

The Top 100 Degree Producers report highlights the following about the University of Phoenix:

Ranked #10 in awarding bachelor's degrees for Native American students

Number 39 for Hispanic students

Awarding graduate degrees, ranks #5 in master's degrees, including all minorities

Number 3 for African American students

Number 8 for Native American students

Number 11 for Hispanic students

Number 48 for Asian American students.

Ranked #8 in awarding doctoral degrees, which include all minorities

The #5 Rank for African-American PhD Students

“Students of color entering University of Phoenix can expect to find committed staff and practitioner faculty working to deliver on our mission to provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals,” added Woods.

Diverse campus

More than 50% of University of Phoenix students report as ethnic minorities, with nearly 60% perceiving themselves as first-generation college attendees, and where 7 in 10 are women. In addition, about 64% of students have dependents.

“The University continuously strives to advance in its progress to grow a diverse, equitable, inclusive and belonging learning environment for student success. As an open access institution serving working adult students, University of Phoenix was an early adopter in creating an equitable learning environment with its innovative approach to flexible, adaptable online learning. The University’s practitioner faculty are working professionals who bridge the gap between theory and practice and can contribute to students’ understanding and access of the social workforce environment,” points out the University of Phoenix.

Earlier this year, the University of Phoenix and Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit organization driving the transformation of America's workforce and education systems, announced partnership efforts to support black students and workers in building professional social capital to enhance their careers.

