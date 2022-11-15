Medica Foundation expands its equitable pediatric mobile care plan

With a $200,000 investment in Hennepin Healthcare's Pediatric Mobile Health program, the organization will be able to support childhood immunization and health screening efforts in the Minnesota, Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming regions.

JoAnn Birkholz, executive director of the Medica Foundation, stated:

Pediatric Mobile Health is an innovative solution that meets children and families where they are to provide preventive care and immunizations, which is at the heart of what we do at the Medica Foundation.

Mobile health

Starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, equitable care on the move is a trend that has proven to be effective and beneficial to public health, as well as necessary for patients to meet their healthcare needs in their neighborhoods and at home.

Launched in 2020, Hennepin Healthcare's Pediatric Mobile Health has served communities in the Twin Cities by providing basic health assessments and administering routine immunizations, work that was recognized by the Medica Foundation for its prestigious 2022 Esther Tomljanovich Strategic Initiative grant.

“Expanding the mobile clinic reduces barriers and increases health care access for more children who fell behind in their checkups during the pandemic, and we are grateful to the team at Hennepin Health for implementing this successful community-based program,” added Birkholz.

Valuable resources

The investment of $200,000 will support the process of expanding its Pediatric Mobile Health program to reach children and families in schools, in Head Start programs, and will even contribute resources for food and housing assistance.

Fundación Medica was one of the initial funders of the project, previously providing $50,000 over the past two years to specifically address vaccination needs.

"Thanks to the ability to meet families where they live, learn and play, we've helped protect more than 1200 patients from vaccine preventable diseases. This kind of outreach to provide immunizations and preventive healthcare was born out of necessity and has since grown into a trusted program well integrated into neighborhoods and community. We are incredibly grateful to Medica and those that shared the same vision to move this program forward to meet patients where they are,” stressed Sheyanga Beecher CNP MSN MPH, Pediatric Mobile Health medical director.

This expansion allows them to expand the frequency of pop-up clinics and increase the number of families getting vaccinated in socially vulnerable neighborhoods.

About Medica

It is a Minnesota-based health plan serving communities in the heartland of the United States by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets.

The foundation, an affiliate of Medica Health Plans, is a charitable, grant-making foundation.