New partnership between Meta and NMSDC to promote small businesses

The National Minority Provider Development Council (NMSDC) recently announced that it will be supported by Meta’s Elevate program to share tools and strategies with its certified MBE community.

Jetheda Hernández, senior director of Strategic Alliances and Programs, stated:

We are very excited to provide another valuable set of training resources to our MBE community. These programs provide the insight and tools need for NMSDC-certified MBEs to grow their businesses and build the relationships needed to diversify our country’s supply chain.

Meta initiative

Meta Elevate offers resources, education, and support to Black, Latino, and Hispanic communities, as well as business owners to achieve success and economic growth. The program highlights 4 special pillars to achieve its goals:

Virtual and face-to-face workshops Live question and answer sessions Personalized tutoring Personalized account management with the goal of helping businesses maximize their advertising in the Meta ecosystem.

Meta Elevate is also awarding scholarships to black students working toward Meta Blueprint certification.

“We offer 100,000 scholarships for students from the black community who want to obtain certifications in digital skills through our Meta Blueprint program. These scholarships will allow recipients to take the Meta Digital Marketing Associate exam at no cost. Once you achieve a Meta certification, you will gain access to over 60 companies looking to hire talented and skilled people through the Meta certification professional network. Employment opportunities include positions at Meta, BBDO, Havas Media, and GroupM," stressed Meta.

Meta Elevate was created for us, by us. Our goal is to be your #1 destination for all things digital marketing, job opportunities, coaching and networking while connecting you to resources + some of the best in the game, from influencers to entrepreneurs to celeb friends. pic.twitter.com/KZHUyj8DvQ — Meta Elevate (@MetaElevate) June 7, 2022

Association with NMSDC

This partnership, part of NMSDC's commitment to help MBEs grow their businesses exponentially and reach the organization's aspirational goal of $1 billion in annual revenue for certified MBEs, works to reduce the wealth gap race in the next 50 years.

As a complement, Meta Elevate launched the Business Hub, a new community that provides additional support and special opportunities for small business owners to grow their business and reach new customers. Click here to learn more about this opportunity.

“Becoming an Elevate Business Center Insider allows you to optimize your online presence, strengthen your digital marketing skills, and connect with colleagues who are going through the same process. Center Insiders also get access to coaching services, online courses, extended technical advice on Meta business tools, and much more,” says Meta.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-running engine of business growth for the largest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond of the supply chain. Its job is to correct unequal access to wealth creation opportunities.