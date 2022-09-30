Loyola University Chicago presents its bilingual Master's in Social Work online

With the goal of providing its students with the tools to perform as competent social workers who respond to the critical needs of Latino immigrants and refugees, the Jesuit Catholic University offers this valuable program for the first time.

“Loyola's Online Bilingual Master of Social Work is a wonderful opportunity to expand your personal skills and career options while providing a critical service for social justice. All our classes are taught by bilingual teachers,” is pointed out on its website.

Bilingual Social Work

As they become a force fighting for justice and breaking down barriers, graduates will have the skills and knowledge to conduct their work with client systems in both English and Spanish, transforming the reality of many diverse communities that urgently need their services.

Loyola Chicago University. Photo: @LoyolaChicago.

Education in English and Spanish

Program content is available in both languages, offering academic resources that ensure social workers will be linguistically competent and respectful of the cultures with which they work.

With the exception of fieldwork, which can be done in the student's local communities, all classes for this master's degree can be completed online.

Advanced Option

"Advanced Standing" is an advanced option that this program offers for those who have previously acquired a Bachelor's degree in social work conferred by an institution accredited by the "Council in Social Work Education" (CSWE).

About Loyola University Chicago

It is a private Jesuit research university in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1870 by the Society of Jesus, Loyola is one of the largest Catholic universities in the United States.