Luz Corcuera announces she is retiring from UnidosNow

Luz Corcuera, executive director of UnidosNow, has announced that she is retiring at the end of the year so she can devote her full attention to her family.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have joined the UnidosNow family. I'm deeply grateful for a visionary board, a talented and passionate team, amazing community partners, and generous friends and donors who believe in our mission and life-transforming work. I have no doubt that UnidosNow will continue its success and impact in our region,” said Corcuera in a statement.

Corcuera has worked at UnidosNow since its founding in 2010, often in the peripheral, before becoming its Executive Director in 2015. During her tenure as Executive Director, she created many successful programs including Future Leaders Academy for Girls (FLAG) and Future Leaders Academy for Middle Schoolers (FLAM). Both of these programs are aimed at elementary and middle school students. FLAG introduces Latina girls, 3rd to 5th grade, to nontraditional career fields. FLAM prepares middle schoolers for high school and college.

Older programs that focus on high school and college students have helped over 3,000 students and secured over $14 million in scholarships and grants.

AL DÍA conducted an interview with Corcuera back in May 2022, after she and her organization won The Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award from Bank of America. This award gave the organization $200,000 in flexible funding.

UnidosNow co-founder and current board chair, Kelly Kirschner said of Corcuera’s retirement, “Luz has ushered in an era of remarkable growth for the organization. It’s rare to find a leader with vision, integrity, and the ability to inspire others. Leaders who combine all of these qualities, as Luz does, are unicorns.”

“Luz poured her talent, love, and passion into UnidosNow and made a significant impact on the region. It is with good reason, as a result, that Luz has been recognized nationally for her work. She will be deeply missed by all of us, particularly by the families and students our organization serves,” he added.

Corcuera is originally from Peru and emigrated to Canada with her husband in the 1980s. The two lived in Canada for 16 years before moving to Florida in 2000. She had previously worked as a psychotherapist, but after learning it would take around 3 years to get her accreditation in the U.S., she decided against practicing and switched fields.

Cintia Elenstar was selected by the leadership board as the next executive director, and will assume the role in January 2023. She is currently UnidosNow’s Executive Associate Director.