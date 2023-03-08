'A Fair Shot' returns, a program launched in 2022 to defend gender equality

H&R Block, a company that provides global tax preparation services, financial products, and solutions for small businesses, recently announced its new partnership with Fabletics and Jambys to raise awareness about the disparity in name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements of female student athletes compared to their male counterparts.

Jill Cress, chief marketing and experience officer of H&R Block, stated:

At H&R Block, we believe in maximum gains for everyone, and while we’ve seen some progress in closing the equity gap in college sports and NIL deals, there is still lots more work to be done.

Building on the program's inaugural success, which supported 19 collegiate athletes, this year's program has expanded to celebrate 50 athletes from 13 different sports, including track and field, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, field hockey, ice hockey, and more, some of which are underrepresented in the NIL space.

In addition, the program, which underscores H&R Block's purpose of providing support and inspiring confidence to its customers and communities everywhere, now also includes NCAA Division II and Division III schools, as well as colleges and historically black colleges.

Empowerment of Equity and Inclusion

Emphasizing how since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness in 2021, female athletes continue to receive fewer endorsements and lower compensation than their male peers, especially those outside of the Power 5 Conferences and mainstream sports, H&R Block has expanded 'A Fair Shot' to include more female athletes.

While women's basketball, volleyball and softball are among the top five highest-earning sports, other disciplines are still underrepresented and total compensation for women's endorsements pales in comparison to soccer.

Female college athletes are only getting 23% of #NIL compensation. We’re sponsoring 50 female student athletes to help close the gap and give them #AFairShot: https://t.co/PaoDwA1kkw pic.twitter.com/OaDHKPg0lE — H&R Block (@HRBlock) March 8, 2023

Among the new athletes that H&R has added to the program, this year's athlete spokespersons stand out:

Zia Cooke (basketball, University of South Carolina)

Aniya Hoggatt (track & field, Florida A&M University)

Anessa Campos (soccer, Cal State University, Northridge)

Jordy Bahl (softball, University of Oklahoma)

You can see the full list of A Fair Shot 2023 athletes by clicking here.

“We’re excited for Fabletics and Jambys to join us in leveling the playing field for female college athletes – regardless of sport, division, location, or school size. The more like-minded brands align on doing what’s right, the closer we’ll be to realizing equity and diverse representation in collegiate athletic NIL deals, giving female athletes a fair shot at winning on and off the court, field, and track,” added Cress.

Reactions

In addition to sponsorships, H&R Block is helping these athletes navigate the unique tax implications of NIL, many for the first time, by providing tax preparation services and support on key tax decisions resulting from this new income, thus setting them up for financial success.

“I’m proud to team up with H&R Block again for A Fair Shot and welcome new athletes into the mix. As we continue to navigate this male-dominated space, it’s really impressive that a brand like H&R Block is so supportive in not only spreading awareness for NIL equity in college sports, but also helping athletes understand the tax implications of the money we’re earning,” said Zia Cooke, guard on the National Champion University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team and returning A Fair Shot alumna.

For his part, Andrew Goble, co-founder and Co-CEO of Jambys, pointed out: “We are thrilled to be partnering with H&R Block and A Fair Shot to increase sponsorship opportunities for female athletes. As a team of former college athletes ourselves, Jambys is excited to support initiatives that recognize the importance of equity in the growing NIL space. We're looking forward to seeing the impact that A Fair Shot will make.”