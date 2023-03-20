Registrations open for the CNBC Forum 'Equity and Opportunity'

A new event that brings together the main voices around Latino participation in C-Suite positions in Fortune 500 companies will be held virtually on April 4.

Important representatives of Hispanic leadership organizations, such as Esther Aguilera, from the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), and Cid Wilson, from the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR), will be part of this important meeting.

Prosperity for All

The forum, which will address topics from retirement savings gaps to healthcare costs and diversity in corporate executive ranks, will focus on creating a roadmap of steps to create an affordable and stronger future for everyone.

Highlighting how the disparity in opportunity for American workers continues to break along racial and ethnic lines, corporate and business leaders will speak in this edition of Equity and Opportunity seeking to change this trend.

“While some progress has been made, more work is needed to close these gaps, not just as a moral imperative, but an economic one as well. Studies show that the greater the number of Americans able to secure their financial futures, the greater the benefits to the overall economy,” noted the Forum organizers.

Join #LCDACEO, @EstherLCDA, at @CNBC's Equity and Opportunity on April 4th to learn about the steps companies can take to secure an economic future for all.



Learn more and register for free: https://t.co/vJGNEZqDrE #CNBCEquityAndOpportunity @cnbcevents pic.twitter.com/LzEfSx74wI — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) March 17, 2023

Schedule (may be subject to change)

The following 3 modules will be part of the virtual event agenda:

- ‘Creating More Equitable Healthcare’ — From unequal access to treatment to representation in clinical trials, inequities permeate the health care system.

“Forging a path forward to a more equitable health care system requires building strong partnerships among government, education and private business. We’ll look at how these partnerships are evolving and what it means for the future of health care,” said Forum guests, Quita Highsmith, Genentech chief diversity officer and Rick Wade, U.S. Chamber of Commerce SVP of Strategic Alliances & Outreach.

Bertha Coombs, a CNBC reporter, will moderate.

- ‘Closing the Racial Retirement Gap’ — Talking about the wide disparity in retirement savings in America.

Pointing to recent studies, on average, white Americans have 7 times the retirement savings of African-Americans and 5 times the savings of Latino retirees.

On this, in a one-on-one interview, TIAA CEO Thasunda Duckett discusses ways to close these gaps and secure the future of retirement for all TIAA customers.

The interview will be conducted by Sharon Epperson, CNBC's senior personal finance correspondent.

- 'Creating a Driver to the C-Suite' — Underscoring how the difference in the number of white and non-white executives at Fortune 500 companies still does not reflect the overall contributions of BIPOC employees, this conversation will address the state of diversity in American business, pointing out what works and what doesn't, and what more is needed to develop the next generation of leadership.

Guests on this panel are Esther Aguilera, president and CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association; Michael Hyter, president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council; Cid Wilson, president and CEO of the Hispanic Corporate Responsibility Association; Linda Akutagawa, president and CEO of Asia Pacific Leadership Education.

Dominic Chu, CNBC's Senior Markets Correspondent, will moderate.

To sign up, click here.