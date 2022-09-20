Ford “Legendary Women” recognized in Hispanic Heritage Month

In the midst of the most important celebration for the Hispanic community in the United States, the renowned vehicle manufacturer recently announced a group of women who have been distinguished by the company thanks to the efforts they make for the well-being of their communities throughout and across the country, “from the Latina businesswoman who exemplifies leadership and innovation, to the Latina woman who strives to strengthen her community.”

Taking as a reference the valuable philanthropic work promoted by Clara Bryant Ford, wife of Henry Ford, the "Legendary Women of Ford Motor Company" initiative honors the journey of Hispanic entrepreneurs who work daily to achieve their dreams and improve the living conditions of their families.

This recognition seeks to help these women “to build a better world, where each person is free to move and pursue their dreams; celebrating their continued contributions in the areas of leadership, community engagement, innovation, and environmental and human sustainability,” underlined Ford.

Ford's "Mujer Legendaria" promo image. Graphic: Noticias Newswire

2022 Chosen Ones

For the past ten years, Ford has celebrated the strength of more than 200 distinguished women in the United States. These are this year's privileged ones who will be honored during Hispanic Heritage Month:

1. Miami

Alejandra Argudin, Leadership Category

Carmen Olazábal, Environmental and Human Sustainability Category

Lileana de Moya, Community Category

Anabelle Blum, Innovation Category

2. Los Angeles

Alicia Valadez, Leadership Category

Cindy Villegas, Environmental and Human Sustainability Category

Jessica De Nova, Community Category

Valeria González, Innovation Category

3. New York

Victoria Jenn Rodríguez, Leadership Category

Elizabeth Yeampierre, Environmental and Human Sustainability Category

Liseth Pérez-Almedia, Community Category

Mercedes Sánchez, Innovation Category

4. Houston

Luz Blanco, Leadership Category

Charlotte Cisneros, Environmental and Human Sustainability Category

Marlen Trujillo, Community Category

Adriana Calhoon, Innovation Category

5. Dallas